Franka: A Robot Arm That’s Safe, Low Cost, and Can Replicate Itself (ieee.org)
Everything was pretty standard until I got to the price. This robot is a nice improvement, but there's already many good collaborative robots (i.e. http://preciseautomation.com/PF400.html).

But if they can actually hit the price point it will be game changing:

"Another factor that will make Franka stand out is cost. At the time of this writing, the robot was available for preorder at a yet-to-be-confirmed price of €9,900, or about $10,500. That’s a startlingly low figure for such a capable robotic arm. For comparison, Rethink’s Sawyer sells for $29,000, and Universal Robots’ best-selling UR5 costs even more, at $35,000."

Heck, even $15K vs the standard $30K would be a big improvement.

"Clone itself" as long as you get gearboxes, actuators, bearings, bolts, and any other part already made by other machines. "Assemble a copy of itself from parts" would be more accurate, but of course less attention grabbing.

