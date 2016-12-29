At least for me during my PhD I spent more than a full-time day to completely understand papers that were interesting for my research.
reply
From my experience in physics:
You can read a paper in 15-30 minutes and get the main points and contributions.
For good papers, you can spend multiple days to really understand the paper.
And for really good papers you can spends months to completely understand them, then extend them, and then publish your dissertation.
At least for me during my PhD I spent more than a full-time day to completely understand papers that were interesting for my research.
reply