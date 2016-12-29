Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
My New Year’s Resolution – read a research paper every weekday (acolyer.org)
19 points by ingve 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





You can read one paper a day, but I am not sure you can understand one paper a day.

At least for me during my PhD I spent more than a full-time day to completely understand papers that were interesting for my research.

reply


I'd state it with a bit more nuance.

From my experience in physics:

You can read a paper in 15-30 minutes and get the main points and contributions.

For good papers, you can spend multiple days to really understand the paper.

And for really good papers you can spends months to completely understand them, then extend them, and then publish your dissertation.

reply


I don't know about CompSci research. However I do http://outcomereference.com/ which is just a side-project and read about 2-3 medical research papers everyday and the biggest challenge is open access to papers. It is possible to find the PDFs on various research sites but the vast majority is costly (avg $40 per paper). Not sure if there is free & open access for CompSci research?

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sci-Hub

reply


You should try writing these on authorea.com (get DOI and permanent archival). Basically, turning them into official pieces of open post-publication peer review. Could cross-post to your blog too still!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: