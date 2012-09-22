I'm thinking it's time to buy stock in suppliers of masks, cosmetic surgery and other forms of facial obfuscation.
reply
I stopped using Facebook 5 years ago because I noticed using it made me unhappy. I continue to not go back because of privacy concerns like this.
Companies like Acxiom do this: https://liveramp.com/
On the technical side, I was intrigued that the "black box" of multilayer neural networks could provide a legal defense for Facebook in this case.
Often, the fact that neural networks are harder to analyze compared to other AI techniques is cited as a detriment, but in this legal case it could prove useful.
1. I don't understand the hand-wringing. If FB turns off the feature for Europe, why are they allowed to continue in the US? [1]
2. It would be better to simply send the decision makers at these tech megacorps "to the guillotine" (figuratively, of course) [2] without over analyzing this issue until they announce a moratorium on these features unless...
3. ... they explicitly ask for permission for each new data point they collect and infer. Sure, opt-in seems high friction in the short run, until these companies finally realize that they are going to be clubbed together with the Enrons and the Arthur Andersons of the world. Character is generally judged at its worst, and having a billion dollars in your back pocket and all the lobbying power in the world, believe it or not, only reinforces suspicion.
[1] http://www.nytimes.com/2012/09/22/technology/facebook-backs-..., also mentioned in the article.
[2] Yes, the guillotine was a knee jerk reaction too. The problem is - these preachy founders seem to strongly believe they are entitled to apply rules differently to themselves. E.g. Mark Z buying off all the four houses surrounding his house, Eric Schmidt getting angry when Google was used to obtain his personal stuff..
I swear that whole "letter of the law" concept in the US as opposed to the actual intent is frustrating.
Edit: I guess you could say, that was the spirit of my post :D
I'm thinking it's time to buy stock in suppliers of masks, cosmetic surgery and other forms of facial obfuscation.
reply