Machine Learning Crash Course: Part 1 (berkeley.edu)
The whole "machine learning is just fancy statistics" discussion that happens on Hacker News endlessly is often pedantic semantics. However, in the case of linear regression, this is basic statistics that is an analysis life skill and has many practical applications outside of the hardcore TensorFlow blog posts. (case in point, I first learned linear regression during my undergrad in a "Statistics for Business" class)

