Machine Learning Crash Course: Part 1
(
berkeley.edu
)
23 points
by
rafaelc
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
minimaxir
0 minutes ago
The whole "machine learning is just fancy statistics" discussion that happens on Hacker News endlessly is often pedantic semantics. However, in the case of linear regression, this
is
basic statistics that is an analysis life skill and has many practical applications outside of the hardcore TensorFlow blog posts. (case in point, I first learned linear regression during my undergrad in a "Statistics for Business" class)
