Ask HN: I am 30, I want to change my career
4 points
by
ZenoSchool
20 minutes ago
Currently I am English teacher. I want to change my career and want to be web developer. Edit: Guide me whether or not it is the right path.
gigatexal
11 minutes ago
In another HN post "what I learned from 3000 technical interviews" it showed that Udacity and other quality MOOCs are the most significant when getting a job. That might be a good way to bootstrap your abilities at design and creation. I find the structure of these classes helpful. But I think go for it!
