Ask HN: I am 30, I want to change my career
4 points by ZenoSchool 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Currently I am English teacher. I want to change my career and want to be web developer. Edit: Guide me whether or not it is the right path.





In another HN post "what I learned from 3000 technical interviews" it showed that Udacity and other quality MOOCs are the most significant when getting a job. That might be a good way to bootstrap your abilities at design and creation. I find the structure of these classes helpful. But I think go for it!

