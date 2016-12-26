If a collision between an unprotected bicyclist and a stationary object is similar to that between a car and a pedestrian, the chance of death in a 15mph (25kph) collision is around 5% and the chance of non-minor injury is 10%. In a 50kph collision, that jumps up to a 50% chance of death and 95% chance of non-minor injury.
http://www.safespeed.org.uk/killspeed.html
So sure, build your 30mph bike if you want to, but understand that it's no longer a bike, it's a motor vehicle, and should be restricted to licensed adults and should not be used on bike paths and the rider should probably be wearing a motorcycle-style helmet. I know there's some debate on the effectiveness of bicycle helmets at preventing injury in the low-speed accidents cyclists are usually in, but for motorcyclists, the benefits are more clear -- a 37% reduction in deaths and 67% reduction in brain injuries.
http://www.iihs.org/iihs/topics/t/motorcycles/fatalityfacts/...
Oh, and make sure that your brakes are able to stop your 1000W+ motor if the throttle gets stuck wide open.
reply
This cannot be stressed enough. The amount of new builds on ebike forums where people are building essentially electric motorcycles on bicycle frames with no upgrades to non-drivetrain components is scary.
Even with my 500W motor (illegal here, but would be legal in the states, and puny compared to the stuff the article's author is talking about), I found myself wishing the brakes were more responsive. I upgraded the brake pads which made the ratio of stopping power to acceleration acceptable.
Then after a year of using that, the aluminum stirrup that the brake noodle slides into bent enough for the noodle to pop out, putting my front brake out of service. This happened while I was applying braking power during a steep downhill descent going 35-40km/h, I lost control and fell off the bike. The stirrup wasn't designed to handle the braking forces I was applying to it with the new brake pads, so over time it bent outwards and eventually gave way.
Don't neglect your brakes! After this I upgraded to mechanical disc brakes.
EDIT: Regarding "if the throttle gets stuck wide open" - if you don't have motor safety cutoffs installed on your brakes, you should do so now. I've had my PAS controller get into a state where it decided to just apply power even with no movement on the pedals. Always have a cutoff switch! If you dislike the chinese ebrakes (and they do suck), there are inline wire sensors you can install to keep your existing brake handles, and it's also fairly simple to modify your existing handles with a reed switch.
If you want moped speed, get a moped. You can't safely upgrade one component; you need to upgrade them all. And it's not just your safety, it's the safety of the public, and they have a right to legislate that you don't drive a dangerous vehicle on the public highway.
Also if he wants to play around and weave in and out of cars at 30 mph+ and he ends up as a road waffle too bad, so sad.
I'm also not really sure what he's arguing for. That manufacturers of complete ebikes should just sell bikes that can't be ridden legally on the streets? They'd be sued if they did that. As a DIY builder you can take that chance, as a business selling to the public you can't. If you disagree with the ebike restrictions, you should be focusing your efforts on the politicians and public servants that make those policies.
Also, I'm not sure "ebike" is a good term for what the author is talking about. It's firmly into e-moped territory and possibly an electric motorcycle. Which is not to say that bikes more powerful than the legal limit can't qualify as ebikes, but when you're pushing 2500W through your motor, the addition of pedaling won't even register because it's such a small fraction of the total power, so it's really not a bike.
All that said, the US has it really easy when it comes to ebike regulations. You can go to 750W! That's enough for an e-bike. Over here in europe we're limited to 250W which really is ridiculously small. I have a 500W motor on my bike, putting it firmly into illegal territory but it's still definitely a bike.
> I rode that [2600 watt] ebike like a motorcycle right in the middle of the lane all around the city. I accelerated much faster than the cars did and frankly I got pretty annoyed at how slow the cars really were. Cars clearly were annoyed with me when they saw me at a stop light taking up the whole lane, but once the light turned green I just left them in the dust. This is the way that ebikes were meant to be ridden.
This guy doesn't want an "ebike". What he wants is an ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE. What he built is an electric motorcycle. (Or maybe a moped, depending on the state, but probably it's an electric motorcycle if it is totally ungoverned.)
I'm glad he likes it -- electric motorcycles, and motorcycles generally, are a lot of fun. Welcome to the club! But let's not pretend that this is some brand-new invention.
All he's doing is building electric motorcycles and then flouting the insurance and registration laws that already exist around them. Nobody is saying that you can't have a 2600W, two-wheeled, electric-powered personal transportation device. What the law requires, in most states, is that you put a fucking license plate on it, and pay insurance, and prove you know how to ride the thing, and generally not act like a dipshit. Which is kind of what he's doing by riding around on an illegal, unlicensed, probably uninsured electric motorcycle.
People build motorcycles all the time. It's a cool hobby. Unlike building your own cars, there aren't a ton of safety regs or crash testing that you have to do, so it's not too difficult to get into. But just because you build one around a bicycle frame (not new -- early motorcycles evolved from bicycles!) doesn't mean you suddenly get to ignore the decades of legal infrastructure which were created to regulate them.
"Ebikes in China... got so out of control that many large cities have banned ebikes (known as ‘silent killers’) from the major roads to cut down on the massive number of traffic fatalities that happen from people riding ebikes. Ebikes have the potential to solve most of the traffic problems in many of the major cities (not to mention global warming), but instead of embracing them in the US lawmakers shun them entirely."
He maybe have had a point if he had concentrated on the 25 kph (15.5 mph) speed limit for electric assistance in the EU. That is far too slow.
By the way, technically in the EU there is no power limit. There is a 250W 'continuous' power limit, but 'continuous' is never defined, and Bosch's bikes go up to 500W for at least 10 minutes.
[1] http://www.power2max.de/northamerica/wp-content/uploads/2014...
Really? It makes a lot of sense to me. In The Netherlands e-bikes are used mainly by elderly to stay mobile in the face of a weaker body, and sometimes by commuters riding for longer distances. 25km/h is quite fast for a device with as little protection as a bicycle, and more than fast enough when riding in traffic or in an urban area. If you want to go faster and still be able to avoid traffic, you get a moped with a 45km/h limit (helmet, insurance, and licence required), or get a racing bicycle (and a good condition) for those long stretches of road.
A 25km/h speed limit is probably very reasonable in a dutch city. If I'm riding my bike on a deserted highway in Iceland with 150km between towns, allowing riders to go to 35-40km/h would make ebikes much more practical.
My main problem with the regulations is how they're all based around what a bicycle can do, which restricts development of new, innovative use cases for ebikes. The 250W limit was decided because that's what an average healthy adult can maintain for a decent amount of time. But why should an ebike be limited by that? I can get a cargo ebike that can carry 200kg of cargo, but that 250W motor isn't going to get it up the hill. A speed limit on that kind of vehicle makes perfect sense, but a 250W power limit seems much too restrictive.
At least make it the 30km/h mopeds are allowed to do on bike paths here in Denmark. Those don't require a separate license if you are over 18 either.
It's not defined, but the way the law is applied it's based on the rated wattage from the manufacturer (i.e., what's stamped on the bottom of it). Most bikes you can buy in EU go over 250W but the motors are rated by the manufacturer as 250W. My 500W motor will never be legal because it was rated 500W by the manufacturer (even then, in reality it does 700W continuous with ~980W peak).
Of course it does change the legal regime. He will probably (IANAL) need a license, lights, insurance, and so on. Those are all required for good reason, operating a vehicle at that speed is dangerous to those around you.
He just wants a moped that looks like a bicycle.
That's quite the limit. That's one hell of a limit. Most people aren't planning on going 40-60 MPH in a bycicle.
From wikipedia: "When considering human-powered equipment, a healthy human can produce about 1.2 hp briefly (see orders of magnitude) and sustain about 0.1 hp indefinitely"
A 1HP DC motor (or if you want to get crazy with speed control and all that jaz you could do a 3 phase system with a PDM from a torq-controlling pedel or something) is more then enough! Hell we don't even need that. Let's think a .5 HP 1 phase 60Hz motor. This clocks in ~800 watts at continuoious max current but we'd probably not be doing constant drive on this. But let's say that we can pay a little more and find a perfect 750W motor for this at .5 HP. That's a lot of torque given that most people can only sustain .1 HP. This motor (which is crazily oversized by the way) is rated for .5HP @ 3450RPM. 3450RPM at the chain is different to the gear ratio at the wheel. The lowest gear ratio on a bike is about 1.9:1 so our motor would be putting out quite a bit of thrust and even at the reduced torque you'll be halling ass.
Now this is a super oversized motor but anything that can take 750W continuious input is some serious shit. That's one hell of a motor and to complain that that is too small? Get a harley and tinker with that man.
[0] - http://www.ebay.com/itm/MARATHON-1-2HP-AC-MOTOR-M400095-208V...
Cheap brakes + 30mph = a bad time
Motored powered bikes are already banned on most trail systems (for good reason).
It turns out, nope. It's still easier and faster. I don't ride e-bikes but I'm happy to see more people on bikes.
I didn't either, and then I rode one. Now I get it.
Ride one.
It might mean my grandparents were able to go see/do more things, if they weren't scared of them.
They are less useful for healthy, young adults, though they might get more people to ride if they made it unnecessary to shower when you were done (it is not a problem to shower at work if that place has a gym, you just don't shower at home, however it is annoying having to shower when you get home again).
probably almost anything?
I've decided that I'll be buying a reasonable mountain bike frame with disc breaks and retrofitting one of those 1000W Chinese conversion kits onto it.
I have no interest in riding it at its top speed, I just want the power to get up anything more than a shallow incline.
you can get a 3000w+ motorbike thats electric if you pass a motorbike license ans drive it on the road.
Except something like 90% of the delivery people I see riding around New York.
If a collision between an unprotected bicyclist and a stationary object is similar to that between a car and a pedestrian, the chance of death in a 15mph (25kph) collision is around 5% and the chance of non-minor injury is 10%. In a 50kph collision, that jumps up to a 50% chance of death and 95% chance of non-minor injury.
http://www.safespeed.org.uk/killspeed.html
So sure, build your 30mph bike if you want to, but understand that it's no longer a bike, it's a motor vehicle, and should be restricted to licensed adults and should not be used on bike paths and the rider should probably be wearing a motorcycle-style helmet. I know there's some debate on the effectiveness of bicycle helmets at preventing injury in the low-speed accidents cyclists are usually in, but for motorcyclists, the benefits are more clear -- a 37% reduction in deaths and 67% reduction in brain injuries.
http://www.iihs.org/iihs/topics/t/motorcycles/fatalityfacts/...
Oh, and make sure that your brakes are able to stop your 1000W+ motor if the throttle gets stuck wide open.
reply