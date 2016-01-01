Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What open source projects are you grateful for this year? (hackernoon.com)
14 points by neovive 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





I have way too many to list, so I figure that I'll list one old school one that I have been using for years and one that I only started using in 2016.

This year, I made my first foray into building non-trivial web applications with Angular. Despite (or perhaps because of) that, I was quickly filled with a brand new respect for good old jQuery. I have yet to find such a simple, maintainable, readable way to parse complicated DOMs.

https://github.com/jquery/jquery

I first started working with the Slim Framework in March. Over those nine months, it has become an absolutely indispensable tool for me.

https://github.com/slimphp/Slim

Spring Framework and its numerous companion libraries: https://github.com/spring-projects/spring-framework

Far too many to list here. A small sample:

- https://github.com/mholt/caddy

Caddy is an HTTP/2 webserver written in Go that integrates with ACME and serves websites of TLS by default. It powers https://paragonie.com and manages our HTTPS certificates automatically.

- https://github.com/twigphp/Twig

Twig is one of the sane templating languages for PHP projects that I use extensively.

- https://github.com/composer/composer

Composer revolutionized PHP development.

A lot of the "PHP sucks" arguments focus on things that haven't been true about the language since 5.4 (or earlier), but one thing that truly did suck was dependency management (before composer came around).

Dependency management also sucks in other languages (and still sucks in those). I suspect that's why few used that as a criticism of PHP.

- https://github.com/jedisct1/libsodium

Libsodium: modern cryptography that you can likely find bindings for in your favorite programming language.

Vue.js for being elegant.

1st in my list is React Boilerplate... https://github.com/mxstbr/react-boilerplate

Sandstorm.io - https://github.com/sandstorm-io/sandstorm/

I do all my group collaboration with it, and am no longer subject to Google's whims about my data. Sandstorm predates 2016, but has really accomplished a lot in 2016.

