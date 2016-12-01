The proximity of the prison to the city reminds me of my home country Tunisia prior to the 2011 revolution (the so-called Arab Spring). Some of the worst torture of political dissidents took place under the building of the ministry of interior on the busiest street in the capital. Thankfully, it never was as bad as Uganda.
I'm proud that my country has recently been following South Africa's model by setting up a truth commission [1]. During each session, victims of abuse and torture and their relatives are given a platform to air their grievances on live TV. There have been four sessions already, and it has been a huge success, so there will be more to come.
[1]: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/nov/17/tunisia-to-bro...
