The U.S. Will Surpass China as the No. 1 Country for Manufacturing by 2020 (fortune.com)
I haven't been myself but my wife is a process engineer and had to go to China to install and train people on a new machine so this is only second hand...

But one of the reasons China is so good at manufacturing is because everything is in one place (or at least clusters)... need 10,000 of an Integrated Circuit? The company that makes it is literally down the street. Need some raw materials? That's down the other street.

I can't think of a place in the US that is like that. If we need parts we have to wait for them to ship. (often from China)

It's not just a labor problem. It is my understanding to be competitive in manufacturing you need to be vertically integrated. And I think that is harder to do in the US.

Although I hope it is true. I live in the US but I don't believe in inherit United States exceptionalism but I do feel like shipping goods by container ship is bad for the environment and bad for consumers. I'd much rather see things made locally.

Don't know about these days, but Michigan/Ohio area with car parts comes to mind.

Couldn't one country's CEO be unreasonably bullish or bearish on their country's capabilities relative to others? Do they really know how far along foreign manufacturing schemes are evolving? Nobody is sitting on their hands here; "Made in China 2025" and Germany's "Industrie 4.0" are pretty strong desires to push into advanced production using IoT, smarter automation, and all that jazz. Anecdotally, in a factory visit near Shenzhen, the manager claimed that moving to an automated production line has been pretty easy. Some areas are kept manual only because the worker is cheaper, for now.

Outcomes from competition are hard to predict. It's interesting that Deloitte predicts Germany "holds strong and steady at the number three position" in 2020 when their own survey has them jumping between 2nd and 8th within a couple of years.

While manufacturing may comeback to US, the employment in Manufacturing sector may not increase as much due to automation.

We really need economic indicators that reflect conditions for most people, not just the top few. Indicators that are often used in the news like rising GDP, house prices and manufacturing output are pretty useless if only a few get benefits from them.

We should also start treating rising housing prices as a policy failure.

Unfortunately we taught a generation that housing was an investment platform rather than something you primarily get utility out of.

A link to the full study pdf (1) and a link to a more interactive version of the data (2)

(1) https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/us/Documents/...

(2) https://www2.deloitte.com/global/en/pages/manufacturing/arti...

Thank you for those links. One thing that jumps out from the links is it looks like the US has an absurdly high corporate tax rate but if you click through you see it is only high because there are few data points and China and India bring down the average.

Very interesting.

I'm pretty sure our manufacturing output exceeded China's for most of the oughts, also. The myth that "we don't make things here anymore" is, well, a myth. We just don't employ people to make things anymore.

It's a well founded myth based on an extremely high percentage of consumer goods produced overseas.

I can't find hard data on this, but anecdotally it's very hard to find things made in the US unless it's a high end store. Chinese manufacturing filled the burst in consumer demand for budget-level products...

The article is talking about competitiveness rather than output.

Competitiveness is the thing that has (for example) Apple making things in China.

Now we employ people to make things that make things.

Jobs that are vulnerable to automation are generally not worth keeping. That's no comfort to those loosing them though.

Science fiction from the 60's painted a world where people would lounge around in their airships hopping between beaches, and mountains and parties while robots took care of everything and the lord scientists and engineers that gifted the wold with such plenty smiled benevolently down on the citizens of the Age of Plenty. Yea that did not happen, nobody thought about who would own those automatons, and lo, it was not us.

Did it not happen? Even poor people today have objectively much better living standards than rich people 100 years ago.

Just in time for Trump to claim credit

thank you donald trump

