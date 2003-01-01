Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Adobe Flash fell, and why Flash content is worth preserving (qz.com)
7 points by imanewsman 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





Steve Jobs killed Flash by banishing it from iOs, and then WHATWG, the Chrome team [1], and Mozilla [2][3] started rushing to cram [4] all sorts of JS APIs into the web platform instead. Still, it took almost 5 years to catch HTML5 up to the capabilities provided by Flash [5] -- and that's if all vendors agree on which APIs to support [6]. Mobile Safari right now lags behind, which is not to the detriment of Apple: every developer wanting presence on iOS will adopt Apple's preferred workflow, and to date they have had no strong incentive to promote web-based apps, unlike their rivals Google and Mozilla.

Adobe tried to play it cool by pivoting to AIR, a Flash-to-Native generator, which luckily they already had. Meanwhile they put out a press release trying to position their upcoming tools as the preferred toolset for HTML5 production, but this mostly hasn't panned out.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12174503#12175561 [2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12129691#12131403 [3] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12192509#12194161 [4] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12129691#12135175 [5] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12259435#12259940 [6] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12758085#12760949

reply


My internet browsing has been much more enjoyable as Flash has become less prevalent. I'm glad it's going away. I only wish it happened sooner.

reply


Wow. that chart is misleading. They consider "No Digital Rights Information" to be a high risk factor. Bias much?

And it's not even correct, with plugins with PDFs. They can have DRM junk encrusted on them.

reply


And it's wrong too. Clearkey, Widevine, and Playready are all video DRMs in HTML5.

Also, EMEs exist in all major browsers. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Encrypted_M...

reply


HTML is supported by only one vendor?

Which one? Firefox or Chromium-WebKit or Explorer?

reply


Errr, Edge?

Very much, but this chart, and I would say the article is pretty much complete garbage.

Yes, we collectively should save Flash content for its posterity of the older web. But that's a big thing for Archive.org to handle. And I'm sure we can construct a VM to download and use flash content. The only gotcha there, is content that streams from a remote server. The VM would likely be without any networking support, to prevent easily hacked machines (the major reason why we collectively dumped flash).

reply


WHATWG maybe?

Also HTML is apparently more complex than JPEG and MP3. I'll remember that next time I"m hand-coding some audio files and using a machine to generate HTML.

reply


This chart is so nonesense. HTML is deprecated? Really? And how is having more versions a higher risk of obsolescence, but having /multiple specifications/ reduces risk?

reply


And HTML has website: no

That killed all credibility that table has.

reply


View the archived flash content in an ancient browser in a VM. We can't promise to be backwards compatible forever or we'll never move forward.

reply


He forgot to mention that since it's closed source and Adobe isn't releasing a SFW converter, even the Internet Archive can't backup a copy of the sfw file and have it useful.

OpenOffice, OOTH, can be converted to HTML or PDF, and even if OO and LO go down, the engine will still be available.

reply


The 'OpenOffice' format in the chart (SXW) is dates from OpenOffice 1.x [1], and was a transitional format between the old binary and the not-yet-developed ODF the same way that Microsoft Office 2003 shipped with an intermediate XML format that is similar but isn't compatible with what later became OOXML.

For all serious uses, ODF has long-ago replaced the SXW format.

[1] https://wiki.openoffice.org/wiki/Documentation/OOo3_User_Gui...

reply


True, but there (I hope, at least) is an old OpenOffice (at least in VS) where you can find a parser.

reply


I thought this was a decent read, but I'd like the point out that the author really isn't making the case to save Flash as a technology. Rather, he's saying we should save all the content generated with Flash.

The headline is a little misleading.

reply


Ok, we changed the title above to incorporate that.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: