Ask HN: Requesting a reality check with C++ as a career choice

Every time there is a topic about C++, all its warts show up, and it makes me wonder if devoting time to mastering it is fool's gold.

I know that there is a bias, the negatives are spoken about more than the positives, but I wanted to know from engineers who use C++ everyday, how do all these warts really affect your day to day work? Are they making you want to jump ship to a different tech stack?

I can understand, in a general sense, that feature creep, compile times, and everyone using a different subset of C++ features etc are real problems for any language, but practically, how much has it affected you?

Currently, I'm not using C++ professionally, so I'm trying to gauge the amount disconnect in real world C++ usage and armchair language wars.

Thank you!