I have no doubt that people have had their lives ruined, or even died, as the result of flaws in system programming, but is anyone actually tracking this? Is it "countless?"
reply
I think the core of it is this:
> Safety in the systems space is Rust's raison d'être. Especially safe concurrency (or as Aaron put it, fearless concurrency). I do not know how else to put it.
But you just did! That is, I think "fearless concurrency" is a better pitch for Rust than "memory safety." The former is "Hey, you know that thing that's really hard for you? Rust makes it easy." The latter is, as Dave[1] says, "eat your vegetables."
I'm not advocating that Rust lose its focus on safety from an implementation perspective. What I am saying is that the abstract notation of "safety" isn't compelling to a lot of people. So, if we want to make the industry more safe by bringing Rust to them, we have to find a way to make Rust compelling to those people.
1: https://thefeedbackloop.xyz/safety-is-rusts-fireflower/
I have no doubt that people have had their lives ruined, or even died, as the result of flaws in system programming, but is anyone actually tracking this? Is it "countless?"
reply