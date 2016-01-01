Hacker News
FinTech Made in Switzerland (2016)
innovationwatch
27 minutes ago
innovationwatch
26 minutes ago
FinTech Made in Switzerland (2016) is the first documentary film about Swiss FinTech. It seeks solutions to the challenges of advanced economies to stay competitive in the digital age. All interviews from the research phase of the film are accessible in full length on the website of the film, www.fintech-documentary.com, which makes the project the first interactive knowledge portal about Swiss FinTech.
