|Side projects to generate leads for mobile app projects
23 minutes ago
|I run a mobile app agency, sales is always challenging. It's difficult to get leads about projects. People suggested that I try paid lead services - I didn't and it is actually 0% effective.
I have come to realize that cold emailing doesn't work. Also the work that our agency has got till now has all been through client references and from personal network. I do keep tapping these for leads but they are not very frequent.
I came across few strategies where the agency works on few side projects which can generate leads. A good example is by crew.co - they've create two such side projects:
1. How Much To Make An App - http://howmuchtomakeanapp.com/
2. How to Build an Online Business - https://crew.co/how-to-build-an-online-business/
I am leaning to spend time building such a project. Could anyone recommend any similar ideas for such side projects?
Thanks!
