Side projects to generate leads for mobile app projects

I have come to realize that cold emailing doesn't work. Also the work that our agency has got till now has all been through client references and from personal network. I do keep tapping these for leads but they are not very frequent.

I came across few strategies where the agency works on few side projects which can generate leads. A good example is by crew.co - they've create two such side projects:

1. How Much To Make An App - http://howmuchtomakeanapp.com/ 2. How to Build an Online Business - https://crew.co/how-to-build-an-online-business/

I am leaning to spend time building such a project. Could anyone recommend any similar ideas for such side projects?

Thanks!