How China Built ‘iPhone City’ with Billions in Perks for Apple’s Partner
nytimes.com
31 points
by
sr_banksy
3 hours ago
ruminasean
39 minutes ago
They've put pretty typical Apple-esque levels of effort into the entire chain, including financial shenanigans that got them in trouble with the EU. It'll be interesting to see whether they can make good on their promise to onshore some of their manufacturing.
