To be in the spirit of markdown, you would have to do something like take a csv or table of numbers, and make them into a chart -in a way that you can read in plaintext too.
I think visualizations are best left to separate projects that specialize in them - which in turn generate images that can be placed in a Markdown document.
Of course, if anyone finds this useful (obviously the author does) I would never discourage it. I'm simply trying to reconcile this with what I personally believe the main purpose of Markdown to be.
