Visdown – Visualization using Markdown (amitkaps.com)
22 points by rouse 2 hours ago





I like the idea of adding visualizations to markdown. I think its got potential. But this implementation is entirely wrong. I could never include it server side or client side because the data source is decoupled. Additionally, the setup reads 10X more like something i'd write for javascript than for markdown.

To be in the spirit of markdown, you would have to do something like take a csv or table of numbers, and make them into a chart -in a way that you can read in plaintext too.

Interesting, but in a weird way it kind of works against the whole point of Markdown - markup that emphasizes text-only readability.

I think visualizations are best left to separate projects that specialize in them - which in turn generate images that can be placed in a Markdown document.

Of course, if anyone finds this useful (obviously the author does) I would never discourage it. I'm simply trying to reconcile this with what I personally believe the main purpose of Markdown to be.

