Ask HN: How do you host your static site?
I've finally got around to fixing my blog, and currently host on 000webhost, but I was wondering if anyone has a good flow for hosting their static site? I use hugo to generate it, and it would be nice to stay on the command line the whole time, which I know I could do with ftp though a little powershell, but I want to see the work flow of others.





I keep an upload.sh script with each site, which basically just contains the rsync command required to sync it up to a server.

For the most part I host them on a VPS myself, using Sovereign (to which I'm a contributor).

http://github.com/sovereign/sovereign

This tool is actually what I was looking for in terms of VPS usage. I knew there had to be some type of self hosting easily deploy-able platform. Thanks for sharing!

