|Ask HN: How do you host your static site?
2 points by lowpro 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I've finally got around to fixing my blog, and currently host on 000webhost, but I was wondering if anyone has a good flow for hosting their static site? I use hugo to generate it, and it would be nice to stay on the command line the whole time, which I know I could do with ftp though a little powershell, but I want to see the work flow of others.
For the most part I host them on a VPS myself, using Sovereign (to which I'm a contributor).
http://github.com/sovereign/sovereign
