Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Chrome extension which searches FTP servers for direct download links
(
github.com
)
1 point
by
PaliwalSparsh
54 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
PaliwalSparsh
52 minutes ago
This small project was made back in my 2nd year (weekend project stopped working on it), but now is maintained as a part of my college opensource organisation. So I thought it would be great to get it up and running. This is the chrome web store link for the project -
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/fearch
Though the code base is very small, the extension is very useful.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply