Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Chrome extension which searches FTP servers for direct download links (github.com)
1 point by PaliwalSparsh 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This small project was made back in my 2nd year (weekend project stopped working on it), but now is maintained as a part of my college opensource organisation. So I thought it would be great to get it up and running. This is the chrome web store link for the project - https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/fearch Though the code base is very small, the extension is very useful.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: