Ask HN: If your job involves continually importing CSVs, what industry is it?
2 points by iamwil 14 minutes ago
I was wondering if people still use CSVs for data exchange now, or if we've mostly moved to JSON and XML.





I am also curious, but just to share my own insight on this, I've actually looked into a lot of CSV providers and they all seem to cater towards raw data with less semantics compared to the type of data that we would normally see through JSON or XML.

For example a lot of CSV data is used for plotting/visualization, because all they have is numbers. If they had more metadata they probably would have ported them to JSON.

Another observation: A lot of CSV dumps online are really that: data dump. It's a huge size file that's meant to be used after downloading, not for streaming like JSON/XML. You don't see many JSON apis that return huge size data, but it's common to see a lot of huge sized CSV files.

Finance

