Contracting and Proprietary SDK and Platform

We have used our toolset for our projects and we are exploring using our toolset to build software projects (SOW) for clients.

Customers will need our toolset to maintain and operate the software systems we will build for them.

We certainly do not want to lose control (ownership, right, etc) of our toolset. We do no want customers to use our toolset to compete with us either (SaaS).

We are thinking that a good approach would be to license the toolset to specific customers for specific projects.

Anyone with experience with a similar arrangement? All your thoughts and feedbacks would be most welcomed and appreciated.

Thanks...