Somebody make this – 2 speed video conferencing
1 point by lazyeye 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
A really useful tool would be a video conferencing system for doing interviews (like Skype) except it also simultaneously records a much higher resolution video of the local feed to hard disk. So interviews can be conducted in real-time at moderate resolution then the system uploads (managing time syncing) the high res versions from both ends for editing/publishing on the web.





