Americans believe crazy, wrong things (washingtonpost.com)
17 points by randomname2 2 hours ago





Nobody would believe any of this crap if it weren't for the media. The American media sucks and has 100% caused this issue. The problem isn't just "fake news" in the sense that people can share whatever "news" they want on Facebook. The problem is that we're told to trust the news when they're equally guilty of sharing fake information -- obviously, a lot of the things Trump voters believe in have been reported by Fox. Many of the things Clinton voters believe in have been reported by CNN. While fake news is certainly cropping up on Facebook, the root of the problem is the fact that none of these sources are really that much less trustworthy than the "real media".

Anyways, it's the news that created the two-sidedness of the current political atmosphere, which is what led to the whole problem of conservative/liberal echochambers (that allow for fake news to spread so rapidly).

All these articles seem to say, "look what everybody else believes because of things other people said." It would be far more interesting to see an article about, "look what all our readers believe because of things we've said."

This certainly isn't a problem unique to Trump voters. Many of my like minded liberal friends are starting to indulge in fantasy these days too. It's gotten much worse in the last couple of years. Some of the stuff that comes out of their mouths is just so absurd that I don't even know how to respond to it. It's really awkward when they quote numbers or stats that can't possibly be true and simply don't make any sense. If you want to challenge them on it you basically have to call them stupid. It's probably true but it's not a very polite thing to say to someone.

Mainstream media has problem with fake news because right now they are not the ones creating the fake news, so they feel insecure.

What a ridiculous headline. The Washington Post should be ashamed of themselves: Americans — especially but not exclusively Trump voters — believe crazy, wrong things

The article is clearly selecting statistics that would make Trump-voters look worse overall, only including one where Clinton-voters are more likely to believe the falsehood (that Russia likely hacked the actual election).

Just to name a few, I suspect the Clinton voters are more likely to believe these falsehoods: that women make 70-some cents on the dollar for equal work, that nuclear power cannot be safe, that police disproportionately use lethal force against black Americans.

Your example issues from the other side are not crazy. They are in the the domain of reasonable political discourse, unlike pizzagate and the birther stuff.

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/curr...

>Democrats in America are evenly divided on the question of whether George W. Bush knew about the 9/11 terrorist attacks in advance. Thirty-five percent (35%) of Democrats believe he did know, 39% say he did not know, and 26% are not sure. Republicans reject that view and, by a 7-to-1 margin, say the President did not know in advance about the attacks.

Agreed. Regardless of your opinions about the election/politics, it's quite clear that people on both sides hold the same kinds of false/ridiculous beliefs. Just the other night at a restaurant I had the pleasure of overhearing the conversation from a table next to mine. This group of people was discussing how "Black people are lazy and would rather sit around and do drugs than get a job." And within the same breath they mentioned how glad they were they voted for Clinton instead of Trump.

I'm sure that with very little work, someone could create statistics showing the reverse effect of this article. The fact that their cherrypicked selection of fake news is all about anti-Clinton things makes it no real surprise that Trump voters agreed with it. If it was anti-Trump, Clinton voters would agree with it. Trying to make any sort of "finding" out of this information is a load of bullshit, but people will eat it up because it confirms their beliefs.

