Amazon just patented a floating warehouse that spits out drones
uspto.gov
12 points
by
wyclif
56 minutes ago
imaginenore
10 minutes ago
Can you get a patent without a functional product?
TYPE_FASTER
2 minutes ago
Yes.
dkarapetyan
37 minutes ago
Is Nick Fury onboard with this?
