Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon just patented a floating warehouse that spits out drones (uspto.gov)
12 points by wyclif 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Can you get a patent without a functional product?

reply


Yes.

reply


Is Nick Fury onboard with this?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: