Something doesn't seem right with that statement. Is the increase in usage because of legalization so dramatic that it resulted in a noticeable, significant number of people seeking treatment for this illness where it became "noticeable" among physicians? The article mentioned that people won't admit to usage if its illegal, but something still doesn't seem right.
And then it immediately segues to a "slacker pothead becomes ambitious again" with the quote "“Now all kinds of ambition has come back. I desire so much more in life and, at 37 years old, it’s a little late to do it, but better now than never,”"
I'm not going to dispute his experience or pot laziness in general, but the transition to that quote seems a little too opinionated to me.
