Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
My Presentation about “Writing Maintainable, Modular and Scalable CSS” (speakerdeck.com)
1 point by ahmadalfy 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I conducted this presentation during a meetup in Egypt. There is a video of me giving the talk but it is in Arabic. I will probably caption it :) Be gentle please it's my first time to give a public talk :) Link to the YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJNMdjtaaaY

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: