My Presentation about “Writing Maintainable, Modular and Scalable CSS”
ahmadalfy
20 minutes ago
1 comment
ahmadalfy
18 minutes ago
I conducted this presentation during a meetup in Egypt. There is a video of me giving the talk but it is in Arabic. I will probably caption it :) Be gentle please it's my first time to give a public talk :) Link to the YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJNMdjtaaaY
