Musical Chord Progression Arpeggiator (codepen.io)
27 points by sergiotapia 50 minutes ago





Like it - I will be using this with some of the classes I teach.

I have a couple of requests (I know it says fork it at the top, but I've taken a look and would be way, way out of my depth!):

1 - modes of the other scales given (melodic and harmonic minor)

2 - a less daunting way of selecting arpeggios - possibly by selecting what would be the first note then removing that from the available options? I love the diagrams, but the massive table is somewhat daunting.

3 - the ability to export a MIDI file of a single run of the chord progression.

Nice work though, lots of interest and fun to be had in exploring the possibilities locked up inside the scales/chords.

This is a lot of fun!

Is there a way to share an arpeggio with someone else?

Any of the progressions types sounds pleasing, is it just the nature of arpeggios?

It's the nature of the chords you're able to play - you're given the 1-7 chords of a specific mode (the most common ones are the major and minor modes, the notes of those modes make the major and minor scales of a key - but there are several more in this thing which is pretty cool). So basically the only chords you can combine are ones that are in the same key, and they'll pretty much all sound good, just with a different kind of feeling.

https://youtu.be/NdbP6cSFJXs?t=40

