I have a couple of requests (I know it says fork it at the top, but I've taken a look and would be way, way out of my depth!):
1 - modes of the other scales given (melodic and harmonic minor)
2 - a less daunting way of selecting arpeggios - possibly by selecting what would be the first note then removing that from the available options? I love the diagrams, but the massive table is somewhat daunting.
3 - the ability to export a MIDI file of a single run of the chord progression.
Nice work though, lots of interest and fun to be had in exploring the possibilities locked up inside the scales/chords.
Is there a way to share an arpeggio with someone else?
