Instrumentl (YC S16) is hiring first full-stack engineer to help researchers

Instrumentl (YC S16) builds tools to help researchers save time and win more funding for their research. Over $160 Billion in funding moves between scientists and funders every year yet scientists waste up to 40% of their time hustling for money instead of actually doing science. We are changing that. The founders have deep domain expertise as biologists, funders and building and running successful startups. Gauri sold her previous company to Airbnb and was their first PM for mobile. Angela and Kat wrote and won millions in funding from some of the most prestigious funding organizations while at the Global Fund, the Smithsonian Institute, and UC Berkeley. You'd be the first engineering hire on our core team so you'd have plenty of impact on our technology roadmap and be instrumental (pun intended) in hiring and developing our engineering organization. Our ideal candidate would have experience working with product to elucidate technical requirements, deciding on frameworks and platforms and shepherding software projects from inception to shipping. If you can do all of that, we want you to apply. Our stack: Ruby on Rails, RSpec, Javascript, Postgres, Git, Heroku, S3 and whatever else you think we'd need! We're based in the Bay Area and backed by Y Combinator and other fantastic investors. You should be in (or willing to relocate to) the Bay Area. Email me directly at gauri@instrumentl.com or apply via AngelList here: https://angel.co/instrumentl/jobs/133097-first-engineering-h...