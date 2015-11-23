Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Researchers create gel that regrows tooth enamel (2015) (dentistryiq.com)
60 points by mad_dev 1 hour ago | 13 comments





Is it just me, or does it feel like we've been hearing about advances in dental treatment for decades, without them actually having any effect on the practice? From my personal experience as someone living in the Netherlands, where standards of health care are pretty high, I would expect these advancements to make at least _some_ impact on the field. Instead my (admittedly anecdotal) experience as a patient has been basically the same over the years.

2014 - "No more fillings as dentists reveal new tooth decay treatment" https://www.theguardian.com/society/2014/jun/16/fillings-den...

2011 - "An end to the dentist's drill: New painless cavity filler could be on the market in two years" http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2077816/Scared-den...

2004 - "No drilling, no filling in painless dentistry" http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1477044/No-drilling-n...

1998 - "Dental lasers – are they the safest way to fill your cavity?" http://judyforeman.com/columns/dental-lasers-are-they-safest...

Nice, I hope this hits mainstream in the next 10 years - I'm hoping my teeth will survive without a lot of damage till then :).

The researchers also have filed for a patent https://www.google.com/patents/US20140186273

You can regrow tooth enamel on your own right now. It's much, much slower than this and requires a criminally large amount of cod liver oil and butter oil (ie: vitamins A, D, K2 and calcium).

Lets hope they come up with techniques to help us with severely damaged teeth. Maybe we can replace all the metal and ceramics with real enamel.

Finger crossed.

Dental technology comes out of stone age :) Most of 'innovation' was around x-ray machines and nice chairs for last several years ( at least for most of patients )

This toothpaste claims the same, not sure what to make of it:

http://www.smile-store.eu/prevdent-re-whitening-and-enamel-r...

Finally something to advance dental technology :)

I wonder how much existing practices, who are invested in repair and especially cleaning of teeth feel about possibilities to permanently repair teeth. There are other advances such as the one with laser stimulation.

There’s also a new stem cell treatment that could make root canals obsolete. http://www.popsci.com/end-root-canals https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12026614

This one is far more exciting to me. The idea that we can re-create dentin from stem cells with functioning nerves and everything is crazy.

There's Silver Nitrate / Silver Diamine Fluoride [1] which appear to be as effective as drilling + filling cavities. Of course, they are also much, much cheaper, so they will cut into that average $160K/yr salary for dentists in the US...

1: http://www.dentistryiq.com/articles/2016/07/the-dos-and-don-...

I think that the reluctance has more to do with the side effects: according to that article it can stain skin and turns teeth black.

Think of the lawsuits :(

The date on the article is November 23, 2015.

