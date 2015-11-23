2014 - "No more fillings as dentists reveal new tooth decay treatment" https://www.theguardian.com/society/2014/jun/16/fillings-den...
2011 - "An end to the dentist's drill: New painless cavity filler could be on the market in two years" http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2077816/Scared-den...
2004 - "No drilling, no filling in painless dentistry" http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1477044/No-drilling-n...
1998 - "Dental lasers – are they the safest way to fill your cavity?" http://judyforeman.com/columns/dental-lasers-are-they-safest...
The researchers also have filed for a patent
https://www.google.com/patents/US20140186273
http://www.smile-store.eu/prevdent-re-whitening-and-enamel-r...
I wonder how much existing practices, who are invested in repair and especially cleaning of teeth feel about possibilities to permanently repair teeth. There are other advances such as the one with laser stimulation.
1: http://www.dentistryiq.com/articles/2016/07/the-dos-and-don-...
Think of the lawsuits :(
