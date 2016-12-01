Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Economists versus the Economy (project-syndicate.org)
18 points by the-enemy 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I don't agree with everything Skidelsky (the author) writes, but his main point rings true:

"Today’s professional economists... have studied almost nothing but economics. They don’t even read the classics of their own discipline. Economic history comes, if at all, from data sets. Philosophy, which could teach them about the limits of the economic method, is a closed book. Mathematics, demanding and seductive, has monopolized their mental horizons. The economists are the idiots savants of our time."

In other words, they lack what Charlie Munger calls "elementary worldly wisdom:" https://old.ycombinator.com/munger.html.

reply


>Policymakers don’t know what to do. They press the usual (and unusual) levers and nothing happens.

That's not really true if they're refusing to push the Keynesian levers for ideological reasons.

reply


http://www.economicpolicyjournal.com/2016/10/brad-delong-end...

reply


I'm familiar with work in he philosophy of science. Is there a growing interest with he philosophy of economics?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: