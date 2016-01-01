"The results revealed that, based only on the frequencies within the bats’ calls, the algorithm correctly identified the bat making the call around 71% of the time, and what the animals were squabbling about around 61% of the time."
reply
[1]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I24bSteJpw
[0]https://www.google.co.uk/intl/en/landing/translateforanimals...
"The results revealed that, based only on the frequencies within the bats’ calls, the algorithm correctly identified the bat making the call around 71% of the time, and what the animals were squabbling about around 61% of the time."
reply