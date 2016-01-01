Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bat chat: machine learning algorithms provide translations for bat squeaks (theguardian.com)
13 points by never-the-bride 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I was expecting the AI to reveal for the first time what the bats were saying, instead we learn that AI significantly under-performed what humans already understood about bat communications. Why is this even relevant? Also understanding 61% of the times what the animals were talking about is pretty close to a coin toss. Not impressed -!?

"The results revealed that, based only on the frequencies within the bats’ calls, the algorithm correctly identified the bat making the call around 71% of the time, and what the animals were squabbling about around 61% of the time."

reply


Next: teenagers

reply


I wonder if it would be possible to do something similar with dogs, or are their vocabularies too varied and influenced by environment?

reply


Is anyone trying this with dolphins?

reply


Reminds me of Google translate for animals. :)

[1]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I24bSteJpw

[0]https://www.google.co.uk/intl/en/landing/translateforanimals...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: