- Do men or women suffer more from PTSD?
- Which ages suffer from PTSD?
- Which groups are more likely to have PTSD: the soldiers (us), the civilians (them), or the opposition (them)?
- Do people in 3rd world countries suffer from PTSD less than those in 1st world countries or the other way around?
- Do civilians suffer from PTSD more when they are invaded by soldiers of a different racial/ethnic/religious group than their own, or when invaded by soldiers from the same racial/ethnic/religious group as their own?
reply
- Do men or women suffer more from PTSD?
- Which ages suffer from PTSD?
- Which groups are more likely to have PTSD: the soldiers (us), the civilians (them), or the opposition (them)?
- Do people in 3rd world countries suffer from PTSD less than those in 1st world countries or the other way around?
- Do civilians suffer from PTSD more when they are invaded by soldiers of a different racial/ethnic/religious group than their own, or when invaded by soldiers from the same racial/ethnic/religious group as their own?
reply