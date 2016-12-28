Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Fighter (nytimes.com)
JumpCrisscross





We hear a lot about Post Traumatic Stress disorder and the life long issues and suffering they cause for soldiers returning from war.

However, I feel we're not seeing the full picture nor hearing the full story. What about civilians, and even the opposition? Is there any research or information for the following:

- Do men or women suffer more from PTSD?

- Which ages suffer from PTSD?

- Which groups are more likely to have PTSD: the soldiers (us), the civilians (them), or the opposition (them)?

- Do people in 3rd world countries suffer from PTSD less than those in 1st world countries or the other way around?

- Do civilians suffer from PTSD more when they are invaded by soldiers of a different racial/ethnic/religious group than their own, or when invaded by soldiers from the same racial/ethnic/religious group as their own?

