U.S. Charges Three Chinese Traders with Hacking Law Firms (wsj.com)
Maybe it's just confirmation bias or whatever, but I always assumed law firm websites would be easy to hack based on the fact that I perceive them to not care at all about internet stuff. For example, here is the web page of one of the best corporate firms in the world, a firm who literally pays associates their first year out of law school $330k (with bonus):

http://www.wlrk.com/

This one is one of the most renowned high stakes litigation firms in the world, better, but still essentially a landing page:

http://www.susmangodfrey.com/

Here's one of the hacked firm's sites, another top corporate firm:

https://www.cravath.com/

So based on these sites, I always had this impression (rightly or wrongly) that they didn't take their internet presence or security too seriously.

from what i heard on bb they tried hacking 7 lawfirms only got into 2.

