http://www.wlrk.com/
This one is one of the most renowned high stakes litigation firms in the world, better, but still essentially a landing page:
http://www.susmangodfrey.com/
Here's one of the hacked firm's sites, another top corporate firm:
https://www.cravath.com/
So based on these sites, I always had this impression (rightly or wrongly) that they didn't take their internet presence or security too seriously.
reply
http://www.wlrk.com/
This one is one of the most renowned high stakes litigation firms in the world, better, but still essentially a landing page:
http://www.susmangodfrey.com/
Here's one of the hacked firm's sites, another top corporate firm:
https://www.cravath.com/
So based on these sites, I always had this impression (rightly or wrongly) that they didn't take their internet presence or security too seriously.
reply