From Secretary to Software Developer: The Hard Way (medium.com)
54 points by mathchick 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





A bit of background: in Austria, many people do an "Apprenticeship" ("Lehre") instead of going to high school. You work at a company and visit a vocational school (about 20% of time).

This is great for practical people -- less theory, more real world experience. But there is a major downside: If you didn't go to high school, you are not allowed to go to university without first completing preparatory courses that can take years.

There is also an upside: If you've worked for at least 4 years, and are under 30 years old, you automatically qualify for "Selbsterhalterstipendium", which is around 700€ per month to cover your cost of living while studying at university (you don't have to pay this back, and there also is no tuition)

reply


Thank you jakobegger to add those additional information. May I should also mention that the study fee was only about EUR 360 per semester, so no student debt.

reply


Sounds like along with Germans, Austrians have the right idea of pushing alternatives to four-year colleges.

reply


It's kind of a bummer that she knew she wanted to work with computers the whole time but her parents thought it would be more responsible to be a secretary. Glad she got there.

reply


Another good example of someone learning to program on their own because they wanted to and then leveraging that experience to get a job doing it professionally. The big secret to learning to program is that there is no big secret. It's basically a glorified trade job and everyone already has the tools in front of them.

reply


It certainly is, but like any trade job, it requires motivation to learn it. And it evolves at a rate no other field ever has, so you have to be mentally invested for the long run to succeed long-term. It's a bit harder to be a one-trick pony developer (although it's possible).

reply


Most trades can be taught to anyone i think programming requires a certain kind of mind set to begin with or but another way an already analytical thought process. It's why a lot of grads that jumped into the field to make tons of money have trouble with the actual work. I am not saying it requires a special snow flake but it does require abstract thinking and that can't be taught to everyone.

reply


The principle of programming is really trivial, so I am unsure that it can't be taught to everyone.

We are able to teach basic math to everyone, if badly at that. I doubt programming is such big of a jump.

reply


Ok. So I started reading this and just couldn't. Too many -comments and I just couldn't follow the article flow. Kudos to this person for putting in the effort to do what they want. I just can't get over the writing style.

reply


Yes, there are also quite a few grammar errors. Makes it hard to read.

reply


English is not my first language, sorry for the grammar mistakes, I tried my best :-) I asked a native speaker friend to help me to fix it ASAP. I will pay more attention to this in the feature! Thx!

reply


I'm usually the first to pounce on such errors, but I actually liked the writing style, and the story - inspiring, particularly for those of us who are outside the usual career path. I think the message can be more important than the presentation. Well done, and thanks for the inspiration.

reply


She's from Austria, so English is not her first language. Guess a mistake or two in regards to grammar is the price you pay for broadening your horizon ;)

reply




