How do you monitor your on premise or cloud services?

I believe it is crucial for businesses to monitor and be alerted when their services are experiencing difficulties. I wonder how you achieve this. I was curious what kinds of software (or scripts?) you use to make sure everything is operating correctly, and if you’re doing it all by hand or using something like proprietary software for that? The reason I ask is I’m thinking of creating a SaaS platform to monitor on-premise (with the help of a local connector) or in-the-cloud services myself and I’m not too sure what people are using today. Anything you could share with me would be huge.