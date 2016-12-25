Exposure has shown to be very profitable. Having no viewers is much worse than not getting 100% payment from everyone. Viewers is what allows revenue in the first place, and if 10% of pirates pay through direct purchase or for streaming, then that is much more than 0%.
Entertainment budgets don't generally go down for people who pirate media. Each time I have seen a study there has been a positive correlation between pirating and spending. It show that if people care enough to pirate movies, TV and music, they also care enough about movies and TV to watch and buy such content later in their life. I would guess that a person who has a strong habit to watch a lot of tv/movies as a poor student, also carries over that habit when they get a good job and get a good budget to spend on streaming and cable.
