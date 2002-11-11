It shouldn't be surprising that an online technical screen favors candidates who've participated in a MOOC, but is blind, say, to years of experience. A screen like this is timed-performance-at-a-distance, which resembles MOOC participation. The full spectrum of qualities that comprise a Good Hire might incorporate the other signals from the post, but this type of interview won't test them.
(I'll be the first to admit I'm biased against performative coding in engineering interviews. Tech screens like this are often necessary, though, so they have their place.)
Absolutely agree that some MS degrees are pretty much less rigorous cash cows by now, that allow students to skip the fundamentals such as data structures, operating systems, and compilers.
However, many CS MS degrees actually do require this as a background, to the point where some programs have emerged to prepare non-CS majors for MS degrees, kind of like those post-bac premed programs. It's hard to believe that those MS degrees, which require a decent GPA in those core courses, along with high GRE scores (sorry, but we are talking about interviewing skill, which may be more related to exam taking ability than job performance), wouldn't result in a similar profile to people with CS degrees from top schools.
This is fully acknowledged in the text of the article referenced in a link, but unless people follow it, I do think the message may be a bit misleading.
That's an aside, though. The value may very well be in the prep for these degrees (ie., the post-bac CS coursework required for admissions to a reputable MS program). If you can get that through online courses (udacity or coursera) through genuinely rigorous self-study? Yeah, that might do it, for far less money. I've audited a few of them, and they're the real deal, that's the real coursework there.
I felt like my knowledge definitely cured during the process with graduate level data structures, architecture, operating systems and networking. The 2nd pass on some of these areas (despite getting mostly A's from a generally-considered challenging but now well known program). I took the opportunity to craft my program of study more than I would have been able to as an undergrad (both due to lack of knowledge and how undergraduates are given a lot less leeway) to include electronics and automation courses. It also gave me the opportunity to work with and mentor other students which was rewarding and I think has benefited me in and out of the workplace.
I wouldn't argue for doing it purely for career reasons and its not something to do just because you've been in school so long you don't know how to do anything else, but I found it worthwhile and you just need to consider what you want out of it.
At what point do we not consider operating systems and compilers "fundamental"? What percentage of CS/programming jobs require deep knowledge in these arenas?
By definition, these are the subjects that allow you to keep going when your abstractions leak[0].
To say a job "requires" them is pedantic, but what's the point of calling something a CS degree if it is not at least signaling an understanding of these fundamentals.
[0] https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2002/11/11/the-law-of-leaky-a...
1. From the perspective of a job seeker, the interview is what gets you the job, so it's in your interests as a job seeker to learn how to look better as a candidate based on data about how interviewers judge candidates.
1. The purpose of an interview is to be a predictor for job performance, so while this article doesn't address this part of the question, you want interviews to predict job performance, and how to make interviews do that is interesting.
It is weird that so much effort is spent on interviewing and so much effort is spent on performance reviews. But AFAIK, hardly any organization tries to use performance evaluation of current employees to inform their hiring decisions.
But then this article seems to be measuring interview performance, not actual ability on the job. So is any of it actually relevant at all?
For instance, an interview I took last year came with a premise that I found downright bonkers. It was based on code the company had in production, but it stopped being a good problem to look at years before. I was having trouble coming up with the right tradeoffs for the implementation because all my experience was telling me that the entire approach was misguided in the first place, so the problem should not be solved. I passed, but it was a far rougher performance than I would have liked.
There's also how being far from college makes the least important knowledge gained fade away, and the least important thing I studied was memorizing algorithms. I write new algorithms at work sometimes, and I implement off the shelf ones too, but I don't have to recall them off the top of my head. Nobody has to implement distributed consensus algorithms under time pressure, or write HyperLogLog from memory.
So ultimately, there's what easy to measure, and then there's what is valuable and important. We go with what is easy, and those are things that are taught in college. Understanding the right level of testing or designing a system for observability are far more valuable in the long run: It's crazy how much downtime in well known companies comes from people not learning those things in college. But since we are bad at measuring those things, and kids right out of school don't know them, we don't interview for that.
And sadly this is why we all end up hiring by network so much: We can't tell if someone is good in a day, and we can't really ask people to dedicate two weeks to work with us in a probationary period if they have real jobs, but we sure can recall quality former coworkers and ask them to join in.
A top school is a good signal for how much time you spent studying at school, except for affirmative action students who get into top schools with much worse scores and GPA.
It seems reasonable that a person who took a MOOC might have prepared in other ways as well while people who didn't probably didn't prepare much at all (since watching a few Algo lectures seems the most accessible refresher.)
"...only 3 attributes emerged as statistically significant: top school, top company, and classes on Udacity/Coursera."
Having done Udacity and also taking a couple CS classes at Cornell, this doesn't surprise me at all. People who take Udacity classes are doing so voluntarily on their own time, so they are going to generally be smarter and of higher socioeconomic status.
If you look at people who take CS classes over the summer at college when they don't have to be and when there are no student loans, you're going to get a similar population.
Universities don't teach programming, so it's not surprising you don't get applied skills out of the box with a degree.
'Good courses' are focused directly on teaching specific programming skills.
I think they are a good idea because learning programming by 'osmosis' (as you go along) can result in 'not knowing' a lot of key things, even when they are right in front of your face the whole time.
Most importantly - people who are going to take the time to specifically learn new skills, are displaying the kind of conscientiousness that you want in your talent - learning the actual skills is another benefit of that.
1. Go to college:
a. spend many semesters in lectures
all of which tangentially brush
upon the final exam based on the
whims of the lecturer.
b. cram for final exam last minute
panic to crunch memory according
to advice on content which was
brushed upon during lectures.
2. Interview for job:
a. cram for interview by going to
coursera to crunch memory according
to interview memes based on the
whims of the interviewer.
b. spend the rest of term of employment
exercising skills which tend to be
tangentially brushed upon during
both interview and schooling while
the majority of actual tasks are often
googled and stack-overflowed
into place based on arbitrary design
decisions and politicized stack
choices.
3. Results:
a. good interviewees have learned
appropriate memes to reassure interviewers.
b. good students have learned obligatory cruft
to reassure professors.
c. actual necessities are tangential to
many or most entry barriers.
At a distance, though, reality can take on funny appearances.
The more I've grown as a developer the less I've had to do this.
I've found the exact opposite, the longer I dev the more I look for things. I've found it entirely impractical to keep the esoterica of dozens of different languages, frameworks and tools in my head at once. What little memory I have is typically reserved for thinking about abstractions, arch/features, and core concepts, and I let myself lean heavily on lookup resources for things that don't generalize. Just today I'm writing in py+full web stack+cpp+bash+powershell+sql(both PG and ms), and using full suites of associated libs. I at the very least am entirely unable to keep all of that in my head at once, I'd be curious if you find this same problem with bringing in a wide breadth of components.
(My honest fear is that I've pushed too far to become a generalist and am sacrificing strength in depth because of this, although I am somewhat proud of the end to end results it lets me accomplish)
I'm about ready to write my own manifesto about why man pages are worthless. When I do, I'm going to blog it and submit it here. I don't even know where to start about man pages. They are reference material, but totally useless at showing you how to use the tool. even though they tell you what EVERY dash-this and dash-that option means, you can STILL screw up by not ordering them properly, forgetting a required dash-this, or not formatting the arg properly (information that is either omitted completely or buried in thousands of words inside the man page, but could be explained concisely with one simple example). the corollary is also true: examples are so effective (in my opinion) that they could go ahead and omit the "dash-this and dash-that" from the man page, and I could likely infer what those options mean just by seeing the example, or an example with a one sentence comment saying "recursively scan directories" (and I see -r). the letters often don't correlate to an actionable-thing that the tool does, the man pages don't cover the most common, useful way that tool will be used, giving equal weight (or rather, equal ambiguity) to arcane, never-used options. They take 100 words to explain what a 10-word example could show. I honestly don't recall the last time I read a man page and actually found what I needed.
Perhaps you are right. This is a usual argument against canned exams.
Top company is a predictor for the obvious reason - it's selection bias for people who already passed those interviews at the company. You're not good at the interview because you worked at the company, you work for the company because you're good at the interview.
Master's degrees seem like largely for international students needing visas, career switchers, etc so not surprised they are not a strong predictor. And if anything the course material moves past the intro data structures stuff the whiteboard interviews tend to test.
The only huge surprise for me here is that Coursera is a stronger predictor than top company and top school. I would have predicted top company > top school > Coursera.
The post that I would be much more interested in is correlating performance reviews to interview performance. That gets suggested as a possible future post.
But Coursera stuff that gets into a CV is almost certainly recent.
so a degree from a top school is not earned (nor are admissions i guess), but rather conferred at birth? i beg to differ.
the commentary on the "disutility" masters degrees is even worse.
