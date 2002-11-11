Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lessons from 3,000 technical interviews (interviewing.io)
97 points by leeny 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 51 comments | favorite





Sad to see so much detail paid to the data, and so little to the setup of the experiment itself.

It shouldn't be surprising that an online technical screen favors candidates who've participated in a MOOC, but is blind, say, to years of experience. A screen like this is timed-performance-at-a-distance, which resembles MOOC participation. The full spectrum of qualities that comprise a Good Hire might incorporate the other signals from the post, but this type of interview won't test them.

(I'll be the first to admit I'm biased against performative coding in engineering interviews. Tech screens like this are often necessary, though, so they have their place.)

reply


Interesting bit on the MS degree. I followed the link, and I'm not quite as surprised that the correlation is poor, or even negative, given the way the data was collected and analyzed.

Absolutely agree that some MS degrees are pretty much less rigorous cash cows by now, that allow students to skip the fundamentals such as data structures, operating systems, and compilers.

However, many CS MS degrees actually do require this as a background, to the point where some programs have emerged to prepare non-CS majors for MS degrees, kind of like those post-bac premed programs. It's hard to believe that those MS degrees, which require a decent GPA in those core courses, along with high GRE scores (sorry, but we are talking about interviewing skill, which may be more related to exam taking ability than job performance), wouldn't result in a similar profile to people with CS degrees from top schools.

This is fully acknowledged in the text of the article referenced in a link, but unless people follow it, I do think the message may be a bit misleading.

That's an aside, though. The value may very well be in the prep for these degrees (ie., the post-bac CS coursework required for admissions to a reputable MS program). If you can get that through online courses (udacity or coursera) through genuinely rigorous self-study? Yeah, that might do it, for far less money. I've audited a few of them, and they're the real deal, that's the real coursework there.

reply


I got a CS masters and even though it was a worthwhile experience to me but I never expected to necessarily make more or be chosen over another candidate purely based on education (assuming all other things being equal.

I felt like my knowledge definitely cured during the process with graduate level data structures, architecture, operating systems and networking. The 2nd pass on some of these areas (despite getting mostly A's from a generally-considered challenging but now well known program). I took the opportunity to craft my program of study more than I would have been able to as an undergrad (both due to lack of knowledge and how undergraduates are given a lot less leeway) to include electronics and automation courses. It also gave me the opportunity to work with and mentor other students which was rewarding and I think has benefited me in and out of the workplace.

I wouldn't argue for doing it purely for career reasons and its not something to do just because you've been in school so long you don't know how to do anything else, but I found it worthwhile and you just need to consider what you want out of it.

reply


> Absolutely agree that some MS degrees are pretty much less rigorous cash cows by now, that allow students to skip the fundamentals such as data structures, operating systems, and compilers.

At what point do we not consider operating systems and compilers "fundamental"? What percentage of CS/programming jobs require deep knowledge in these arenas?

reply


Absolutely I think they still should be considered fundamental.

By definition, these are the subjects that allow you to keep going when your abstractions leak[0].

To say a job "requires" them is pedantic, but what's the point of calling something a CS degree if it is not at least signaling an understanding of these fundamentals.

[0] https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2002/11/11/the-law-of-leaky-a...

reply


What about the way she collected and analyzed the data caused the correlation to falsely be poor or negative?

reply


I'm curious what would happen if they looked at, as separate categories, people who mastered out of a doctoral program, people who did the 5-year BS/MS, and people who obtained a doctoral degree as well as a master's.

reply


I am perplexed why anyone would think that interview performances has any interesting statistical relevance. Much more interesting would be how successful the candidate was after receiving a job at the company.

reply


For two reasons:

1. From the perspective of a job seeker, the interview is what gets you the job, so it's in your interests as a job seeker to learn how to look better as a candidate based on data about how interviewers judge candidates.

1. The purpose of an interview is to be a predictor for job performance, so while this article doesn't address this part of the question, you want interviews to predict job performance, and how to make interviews do that is interesting.

reply


To get a job at a company you have to be given the opportunity to interview, and to succeed at the interview. If you only evaluate performance at the job level, you don't evaluate performance of anybody who failed the interview. This is one of the fundamental challenges in hiring - you have a biased sample when trying to determine how effective the hiring process is at screening candidates.

reply


Most hiring managers would hope that interview performance is at least partially correlated to subsequent job performance. And once experience is gained as an interviewer and team manager, it is not an unreasonable hope.

reply


The problem is that experience isn't very useful without feedback. And managers and interviewers get so little feedback about how well they do as interviewers I would imagine they don't improve much.

reply


You're right.

It is weird that so much effort is spent on interviewing and so much effort is spent on performance reviews. But AFAIK, hardly any organization tries to use performance evaluation of current employees to inform their hiring decisions.

reply


Interesting and surprising, especially the experience thing. I think I am a significantly better engineer than earlier in my career, so I assumed experience would count for a fair bit. Then again I have inherited projects from experienced guys who make crap high level architecture decisions and the code is way more difficult to work with than it ought to be.

But then this article seems to be measuring interview performance, not actual ability on the job. So is any of it actually relevant at all?

reply


Most of the things that make us better during our career have nothing to do with programming faster: If anything, they can make us program slower, and do worse in interviews.

For instance, an interview I took last year came with a premise that I found downright bonkers. It was based on code the company had in production, but it stopped being a good problem to look at years before. I was having trouble coming up with the right tradeoffs for the implementation because all my experience was telling me that the entire approach was misguided in the first place, so the problem should not be solved. I passed, but it was a far rougher performance than I would have liked.

There's also how being far from college makes the least important knowledge gained fade away, and the least important thing I studied was memorizing algorithms. I write new algorithms at work sometimes, and I implement off the shelf ones too, but I don't have to recall them off the top of my head. Nobody has to implement distributed consensus algorithms under time pressure, or write HyperLogLog from memory.

So ultimately, there's what easy to measure, and then there's what is valuable and important. We go with what is easy, and those are things that are taught in college. Understanding the right level of testing or designing a system for observability are far more valuable in the long run: It's crazy how much downtime in well known companies comes from people not learning those things in college. But since we are bad at measuring those things, and kids right out of school don't know them, we don't interview for that.

And sadly this is why we all end up hiring by network so much: We can't tell if someone is good in a day, and we can't really ask people to dedicate two weeks to work with us in a probationary period if they have real jobs, but we sure can recall quality former coworkers and ask them to join in.

reply


Hey, author here. You're absolutely right. We hope that with time and data, the interview process can get better at predicting on-the-job performance -- one of the things we're really interested in is seeing how predictive different interview questions can be. To do that, we're also working on collecting data around what happens after interviewing.io users find jobs.

reply


Top school is probably serving as a proxy for intelligence in this analysis...a well known predictor of both interview and actual job performance.

reply


Top school is also serving as a proxy for wealth and privilege. Good grades are also a proxy for wealth. Kids who have rich parents get private tutoring.

reply


The privilege to value education and to spend time studying, yes. Almost all resources can be found online nowadays. If you've ever been to an SAT tutoring class, you know that the only benefit the kids have is the benefit of being forced to take practice tests.

A top school is a good signal for how much time you spent studying at school, except for affirmative action students who get into top schools with much worse scores and GPA.

reply


I wonder if "took courses" could be a stand in for "prepared heavily". It seems like people with all the other attributes might think they didn't need to study. People without them might think they did and took courses to "catch up". In my experience, preparation is the key driver of performance in these types of interviews.

It seems reasonable that a person who took a MOOC might have prepared in other ways as well while people who didn't probably didn't prepare much at all (since watching a few Algo lectures seems the most accessible refresher.)

reply


It's rather shocking how much effect Udacity/Coursera had on interview performance - more than graduating from a top school or being employed at a top company:

"...only 3 attributes emerged as statistically significant: top school, top company, and classes on Udacity/Coursera."

reply


> It's rather shocking how much effect Udacity/Coursera had on interview performance

Having done Udacity and also taking a couple CS classes at Cornell, this doesn't surprise me at all. People who take Udacity classes are doing so voluntarily on their own time, so they are going to generally be smarter and of higher socioeconomic status.

If you look at people who take CS classes over the summer at college when they don't have to be and when there are no student loans, you're going to get a similar population.

reply


Interviewing is a specific skill in itself that most people have to develop independently, so studying other things independently should be a strong correlation.

reply


It would be interesting to see if all 3 predictors of performance held up in a simultaneous regression. Most likely, the predictors are highly intercorrelated. If so, then only one or none would be significantly related to interview performance in a multiple regression analysis.

reply


It's not just 'impact' it's 'correlation' (or both).

Universities don't teach programming, so it's not surprising you don't get applied skills out of the box with a degree.

'Good courses' are focused directly on teaching specific programming skills.

I think they are a good idea because learning programming by 'osmosis' (as you go along) can result in 'not knowing' a lot of key things, even when they are right in front of your face the whole time.

Most importantly - people who are going to take the time to specifically learn new skills, are displaying the kind of conscientiousness that you want in your talent - learning the actual skills is another benefit of that.

reply


Something I wonder is how the participants in these interviews were selected from the general population of job candidates. Painting with a broad brush, the best workers might not even be candidates, because they've already been hired. And the best candidates might be the least likely to seek coding interview practice.

reply


I thought the most interesting finding was that completing Udacity or Coursera courses on programming/algorithms (for non-top school graduates) was highly predictable of strong interviewing performance.

reply


Well, those people were self directed and had a strong interest.

reply


It should be noted that these technical interviews are biased to a particular style, so the data only really is of relevance for these types of interviews.

reply


It was a very good reading, but I wonder how interviewing performance relates to job ("real") performance?

reply


If the interviews are "structured", the correlation between interview performance and job performance is probably around .3 based on meta-analyses of research findings. If the interviews are "unstructured", the correlation will be within sampling error of zero.

reply


I feel like things are operating according to the following pattern:

  1. Go to college:

     a. spend many semesters in lectures
        all of which tangentially brush 
        upon the final exam based on the 
        whims of the lecturer.

     b. cram for final exam last minute 
        panic to crunch memory according 
        to advice on content which was 
        brushed upon during lectures.

  2. Interview for job:

     a. cram for interview by going to 
        coursera to crunch memory according 
        to interview memes based on the 
        whims of the interviewer.

     b. spend the rest of term of employment
        exercising skills which tend to be
        tangentially brushed upon during
        both interview and schooling while 
        the majority of actual tasks are often 
        googled and stack-overflowed
        into place based on arbitrary design 
        decisions and politicized stack
        choices.

  3. Results:

     a. good interviewees have learned 
        appropriate memes to reassure interviewers.

     b. good students have learned obligatory cruft
        to reassure professors.

     c. actual necessities are tangential to
        many or most entry barriers.
How accurate is this?

reply


Don't underestimate the knowledge gained from tangential brushes. Being able to Google and Stack-Overflow a question is dependent on knowing the vocabulary and keywords related to the problem. While tangential brushes don't give you full mastery of the domain, it gives you a bookmark on what is possible and how to find it again in the future. If you talk to newer programmers (new anything really), you will find they lack to knowledge to even properly express their problem, let alone search for answers. While more experience people may not know everything in detail, they have a better handle on various knowledge domains and where to look.

reply


I agree with you on this. It's the difference between "I get a 500 error when I try to submit the blah form and here's the error in the log - it seems to crash in the foo method of the bar service when it receives a null value but it's not clear even from the debugger why it's getting null" vs "X doesn't work".

reply


This exact situations happens to me far too often, especially when working with developers who refuse to learn the other side of the stack. Had lots of "this doesn't work" conversations with frontend devs who refuse to get their arms dirty with the database, and same from backend to frontend as well.

reply


Very true. I don't disagree.

At a distance, though, reality can take on funny appearances.

reply


> the majority of actual tasks are often googled and stack-overflowed

The more I've grown as a developer the less I've had to do this.

reply


Ah damn; and I had been doing so well mushing down my imposter complex :P

I've found the exact opposite, the longer I dev the more I look for things. I've found it entirely impractical to keep the esoterica of dozens of different languages, frameworks and tools in my head at once. What little memory I have is typically reserved for thinking about abstractions, arch/features, and core concepts, and I let myself lean heavily on lookup resources for things that don't generalize. Just today I'm writing in py+full web stack+cpp+bash+powershell+sql(both PG and ms), and using full suites of associated libs. I at the very least am entirely unable to keep all of that in my head at once, I'd be curious if you find this same problem with bringing in a wide breadth of components.

(My honest fear is that I've pushed too far to become a generalist and am sacrificing strength in depth because of this, although I am somewhat proud of the end to end results it lets me accomplish)

reply


I back you up on this. I'm about 10 years in my career, and I use SO more and more. Because, conceptually, I know what I want to do. Last night it was trying to use the asyncio library for Python 3 to use sockets. I know what I wanted to do: async, accept, listen, read and write to sockets. But how, _specifically_, do you do that with python 3 ? Don't know and dont care. Ask SO or find someone's blog howto and be done with it. For better or worse, I dont use books at all anymore. What I find is that they take the long way to go about things. The more I learn, the more I just want to see EXAMPLES. I dont even want to read a single word "about" topic X, I just want to see topic X in use.

I'm about ready to write my own manifesto about why man pages are worthless. When I do, I'm going to blog it and submit it here. I don't even know where to start about man pages. They are reference material, but totally useless at showing you how to use the tool. even though they tell you what EVERY dash-this and dash-that option means, you can STILL screw up by not ordering them properly, forgetting a required dash-this, or not formatting the arg properly (information that is either omitted completely or buried in thousands of words inside the man page, but could be explained concisely with one simple example). the corollary is also true: examples are so effective (in my opinion) that they could go ahead and omit the "dash-this and dash-that" from the man page, and I could likely infer what those options mean just by seeing the example, or an example with a one sentence comment saying "recursively scan directories" (and I see -r). the letters often don't correlate to an actionable-thing that the tool does, the man pages don't cover the most common, useful way that tool will be used, giving equal weight (or rather, equal ambiguity) to arcane, never-used options. They take 100 words to explain what a 10-word example could show. I honestly don't recall the last time I read a man page and actually found what I needed.

reply


Yeah I suppose YMMV. I work mainly with JS on a video player which uses no frameworks. I still lean on MDN a lot and use SO for learning new things, but I've learned to rely on myself and my teammates to solve problems and where that isn't enough, to look through Git issues and documentation. I've developed my own standards of "goodness" which helps me come up with solutions. It also helps that SO does not have answers to 99% of my problems (how do I make HLS videos upswitch faster?).

reply


completely agreed, which is why it seems like years of experience has no correlation to technical interview performance, despite the likelihood that there would be some correlation between years of experience and actual job performance--because memetic technical interviews and what the job actually entails are generally miles and miles apart.

reply


On top of that, I would assume that the bar is much higher for candidates with years of experience, either because the more experienced candidates self-select for more senior jobs or because it sets up some expectations from the the interviewer ("he's been a tech lead for 12 years and didn't know about quick sort!").

reply


Is 3a "good interviewees..."?

Perhaps you are right. This is a usual argument against canned exams.

reply


You are correct, sir. Updated accordingly.

reply


Very accurate in my opinion.

reply


Yes, this is why we don't hire new grads. But typically when people work at a top-tier company they learn useful skills.

reply


Very unsurprising for me. You are measuring your ability to solve algorithm puzzles. Most engineers don't actually do many algorithm puzzles in day-to-day work, especially the types of algorithms that interviews tend to focus on like sorting and dynamic programming. So "years of experience" is not measuring experience in what you're actually being tested on. On the other hand, you do exactly those types of things in many CS classes, and in Coursera classes, algorithms are exactly what you practice. So it makes sense it correlates.

Top company is a predictor for the obvious reason - it's selection bias for people who already passed those interviews at the company. You're not good at the interview because you worked at the company, you work for the company because you're good at the interview.

Master's degrees seem like largely for international students needing visas, career switchers, etc so not surprised they are not a strong predictor. And if anything the course material moves past the intro data structures stuff the whiteboard interviews tend to test.

The only huge surprise for me here is that Coursera is a stronger predictor than top company and top school. I would have predicted top company > top school > Coursera.

The post that I would be much more interested in is correlating performance reviews to interview performance. That gets suggested as a possible future post.

reply


Those riddles are second semester problems on CS, thus anybody that isn't an student spent at least the last 4 years not working on them. The same probably applies to top companies, people probably interviewed there more than 2 years ago.

But Coursera stuff that gets into a CV is almost certainly recent.

reply


Yup! We'd love to close that loop and are working to collect as much on-the-job performance data as we can. Please stay tuned.

reply


Coursera might top them because it's a good indicator that they're actively trying to round out what they know, which means they likely studied up on algorithms right before the interview.

reply


"I’m excited to see that what mattered way more than pedigree was the actions people took to better themselves."

so a degree from a top school is not earned (nor are admissions i guess), but rather conferred at birth? i beg to differ.

the commentary on the "disutility" masters degrees is even worse.

reply




