Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Automatic braking system prevented further deaths in Berlin attack (translate.google.com)
1 point by julianpye 4 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Haven't found a better translated source yet, but this is trending in Germany. According to some other sources, the system overrides driver controls one second after a collision has occured.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: