UDP vs. TCP
gafferongames.com
14 points
by
colinprince
1 hour ago
past
1 comment
dozzie
6 minutes ago
I thought that it was somebody who has recently discovered the existence of UDP protocol and brags about that to the world, but from skimming the article, it actually has some non-trivial remarks about UDP and TCP.
BTW, the article's view angle is multiplayer game programming.
