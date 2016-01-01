Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ebikes: I Sing the Ride Electric (huffingtonpost.com)
12 points by jseliger 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





In the Bay Area, with traffic, an e-bike can be just as fast as driving.

I used a Specialized for about a week, the level of effort was the same as walking, and almost as fast as driving (rush hour). Due to the rate limiter, it was <10% faster than I could achieve myself on a bike.

I would wholeheartedly recommend it to _anyone_ currently driving to work, it's a LOT cheaper than a car.

Personally, I went back to a regular bike, I wanted the exercise and found the rate limiter (19mph without a motorcycle license) to be too frustrating.

reply


Those prices are absolutely insane. I bought a $100 craigslist bike, added a kit like this http://amzn.to/2i8xhts for $250 and another $100 for some cheap lead acid batteries. (Similar lithium batteries would have been about $400). So I paid $450 total and it got me back and forth from work 7 miles away ever day for 2 years before I moved and sold it.

reply


Ebikes are particularly interesting: there have been a rash of ebike Kickstarters (see e.g. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hongquan/karmic-kyoto) and startups recently, and if the bikes get cheap enough they could really change a lot of people's attitudes towards biking and bike infrastructure. They might also make bike shares more attractive; Seattle is very hilly and its bike share may go electric: http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/leading-bi...

My girlfriend bought an electric bike four years ago, but that was a little too early, and when we moved to a place with stairs the electric bike had to go. But the person who bought it on Craigslist loves it and rides it to drop her kid off at daycare, then to work.

If you haven't ridden a pedal-assist electric bike, you should stop by your local bike shop and try one out. They're quite remarkable, but in a way that is difficult to appreciate over text. I personally don't need one and ride a Novarra Gotham (https://www.rei.com/product/888337/novara-gotham-bike-2016), but I see the appeal and think that these will eventually take off, maybe sooner than is widely expected.

There are various problems or trade-offs, which I'm sure people will point out in this thread, but the cost-benefit is there or getting there.

reply


I wish items like this got more attention. It's my opinion that all the hoopla over self driving cars is masking other really important modes of transportation. If the cost was low enough, it would be far more efficient to ride an E-Bike to your destination if it was in close proximity, especially for community to work. Of course there are trade-offs, but I can't help but think about how much this would alleviate traffic congestion, how this could contribute to someone living a more healthy lifestyle, and the impact on someone's happiness of riding a bike instead of being in a car.

reply


They are getting cheaper and yes, they are great. I have a e-twow scooter. It has a 450w motor. I think that an e-bike would be better because the wheels are bigger, but for some reason there are only 250w bikes.

reply


ebikes are ubiquitous in NYC amongst delivery drivers. I haven't really seen any other users using one.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: