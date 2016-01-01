I used a Specialized for about a week, the level of effort was the same as walking, and almost as fast as driving (rush hour).
Due to the rate limiter, it was <10% faster than I could achieve myself on a bike.
I would wholeheartedly recommend it to _anyone_ currently driving to work, it's a LOT cheaper than a car.
Personally, I went back to a regular bike, I wanted the exercise and found the rate limiter (19mph without a motorcycle license) to be too frustrating.
My girlfriend bought an electric bike four years ago, but that was a little too early, and when we moved to a place with stairs the electric bike had to go. But the person who bought it on Craigslist loves it and rides it to drop her kid off at daycare, then to work.
If you haven't ridden a pedal-assist electric bike, you should stop by your local bike shop and try one out. They're quite remarkable, but in a way that is difficult to appreciate over text. I personally don't need one and ride a Novarra Gotham (https://www.rei.com/product/888337/novara-gotham-bike-2016), but I see the appeal and think that these will eventually take off, maybe sooner than is widely expected.
There are various problems or trade-offs, which I'm sure people will point out in this thread, but the cost-benefit is there or getting there.
