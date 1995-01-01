Rust not being a garbage collected language leaves it free to focus on more important problems as well. Not knocking the difficulty of implementing the borrow checker, but once you have GC in a language you spend forever tuning to fit your users' workloads. Unless you're Go, then you optimize for latency at the cost of CPU, but that seems like a very acceptable tradeoff to make given how Go is most commonly used.
I've never seen a single language with so much promise for both systems programming and service/application development.
Cargo is a wonder. It's more limited in scope than something like CMake, but for the vast majority of use cases that are just pulling in a library or binding from the same language, it's spectacular.
Related to this, having an opinionated lint built into the tooling creates a common, readable dialect for the ecosystem. This is especially important for verbose syntax languages like Rust or C++. There are C++ libraries I can't understand simply because special snowflake formatting combined with complex template syntax renders it illegible.
As a trivial example, some time ago I fixed a subtle threading bug in fish-shell. The code used RAII and lock guards, which is good, but in this particular case the lock guard was created using the wrong lock. So it was locking, it just wasn't locking the correct lock, meaning the data it was mutating was subject to a data race. As I fixed that, I found myself wishing the program had been written in Rust, because that sort of bug simply won't happen in Rust.
Really, it has a decent way to manage inter-thread communication - channels. But the language still permits me to read/write a "non const" global variable from a goroutine.
This is horrible, especially when refactoring.
Each goroutine should have it's own scope (unless explicitly defined).
for _, v := range values {
go func() {
// Do stuff with v
}
}
for _, v := range values {
go (func(v string) {
// Do stuff with value
})(v)
}
I like to say that Go's strictness is unevenly distributed. Unused imports are illegal, but Go is perfectly happy to let you shadow variables, have closure use loop variables, or reassign the built-in values ("nil", "true", etc.). It's like a parent who locks the scissors away in a drawer but doesn't mind leaving drain cleaner on the kitchen table.
I would have jumped at any chance to do modern programming that way, and dodge C and C++.
It is a double blessing that besides satisfying these rather basic constraints, it's actually a great programming language as well, improving safety and reliability, having a concise but expressive syntax, a powerful type system, even a novel solution for enforcing some safety in shared memory situations.
I've never had a work related problem where I searched for a way to solve it, and someone had said: "Oh, if you use rust it's easy, because of x,y and z."
I'm sure if I were writing something like sshd from scratch today I'd use rust, but other than system-y sorts of applications like that, I don't know what I'd use it for.
Beyond the safety issue, I'm still not clear on how to think about Rust. It's mostly an imperative language at the language level, but it has so much functional programming stuff in templates that it looks like a functional one. It's often hard to visualize what all that stuff is doing. Did that ".collect" generate a big intermediate array? How can you tell without looking at the generated code? What kind of development environment would help?
Rust uses closures very heavily for routine functions. That's a big change in thinking for C programmers.
The module system seems clunky. There are modules, and crates, and TOML files, and module statements, and required directory structure. Adding a module seems to require editing about three files. The management of imported names seems unnecessarily obtuse, too. Having both "extern" and "use" seems overkill. Most languages get by with a single "import" statement.
I see all this as an acceptable price to pay for safety, but it's rough on many programmers.
I've only written a few relatively small ("toy") applications to completion in Rust. I have one application I'm working on in Rust at work, which is in an advanced stage of development and that will replace a significant part of our production-deployed current implementation (in python). I also have one application I'm working on in my spare time that is not a toy (although it is for entertainment purposes). My view is that for a good number of tasks Rust is nicer to use than C++, and probably I'd reach for Rust before C++ in instances where I'd normally choose C++. It would depend heavily on the context when comparing Rust vs. C. The safety argument simply doesn't register most of the time.
No, this isn't because "I don't have problems writing safe C or C++ code," (although I certainly expect the above comment to be misinterpreted uncharitably in this way) this is because the kinds of safety guarantees Rust provides simply don't register on the list of reasons to explicitly choose it (over C or C++) in a large number of contexts. Even in contexts where it does matter, the current state of affairs is that those terrible languages, C and C++, run the world well enough. There are some pretty good examples of terrible safety flaws that may have been avoided with Rust's guarantees. These aren't universally applicable to all problems to be solved in programming.
My advice, for all it's worth, is to stop hyper-focusing on safety and definitely stop the oblique insults to C, C++ (and other languages--some notable GC'd ones come to mind, from recent posts and comments I've seen around here). Rust has so much more to offer than an implementation detail (which is what "safety" is).
Disclaimer: I haven't programmed a lot in Rust, because I am busy learning other thing atm (student heh), but I am following it for 2 years now, and reading a lot about it, occasionally I write some small programs.
So Rust is the Terminator but in reverse.
The post was published ~1h ago according to the author's twitter broadcast/alert[0], so there probably aren't any lengthy responses yet (even the twitter responses have nothing).
He goes on to elaborate a bit:
'Many older languages [are] better than new ones. We keep forgetting already-learned lessons.'"
Start with VMS-style versioning for critical files (esp system or application), clustering, distributed locking, and app API to leverage all that easily. Put that in the good Linux or BSD disros. Maybe they'll stop eating my files or the services popular on HN will crash less. If they get that done, we're adding Microsoft's approach to drivers that work if they reject that of MINIX 3 or Genode. We can also use TLA+, Coq, SPARK, and/or Rust since those were things in the past that worked too on the kinds of problems this effort will introduce.
Systems and services should get really reliable after this. I won't even care about Linux kernel crashes as it will be a VM that goes down with my critical work checkpointed into another on same machine on a microkernel. A little driver reset happens then new one gets focus while old VM resets in background then joins cluster. For some extra money, this happens with physical separation in a desktop with two motherboards, one on each side, similar to old SGI Octanes. :)
Rust was bootstrapped by a compiler written in OCaML.
Like you and pjmlp, Graydon is a massive fan of fanatically strong typing, and most of that stuff was actually in many older languages that lost because C was an optimal solution at the time.
However, at scale, C is no longer an optimal solution. Thus Rust can start eating C/C++'s lunch, and people will stop using C for what it does badly, and using it for what it does well (namely, writing small programs that do one thing and do it well, doing embedded work, kernels, and other bit hacking, and bootstrapping better languages).
A "safe C". No classes, no functional programming (except function pointers, maybe anonymous functions), no exceptions, just plain C but
1. memory safe
2. optional array overflow detection (possibly unset by an operator in code, so [] is safe, but a^[] is unsafe. It's nice so if you _really_ need speed in a certain block and you know it's safe, you can turn it off).
Maybe something like Go but with "manual" (c++ safe pointer style) memory management.
Rust seems (to my untrained eye) too similar to C++ (it's quite a complicated/powerful language).
This is like saying the bicycle was made in 1900 and modern bikes are the same. Has nothing changed in 100 years? Change for the sake of change is unnecessary and it most cases detrimental to the core product. Fact is that languages like PHP, Ruby and JavaScript are simple enough for most people to get their jobs done (read: 90% of all programming jobs) and to me this is the only requirement for a general purpose programming language.
From a marketing point, rust needs to decide if this is for the power programmer or not. For example, Go has taken the niche of easy to understand and won't complicate life by adding unnecessary features so that it can pretend to be "modern" (I am looking at you ES6/7). Rust needs to understand that it simply cannot replace Ruby/PHP or JavaScript. It is not easy to understand and it's super power is simply not required for most programming tasks.
My understanding is that it is meant for systems programming and this means that it should target C/C++ and stop comparing itself with scripting languages.
It will attract new talent, but it's obvious to me that people who have invested years in C or C++ will not jump to Rust. Extrapolating from that we can probably say that Rust will be a failure in the near/medium term.
