Some Google Pixel devices shutting down at 30% battery
(
androidauthority.com
)
10 points
by
sergiotapia
17 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
PaulHoule
4 minutes ago
Android on Google devices is a joke. I have a new Nexus 7 that sometimes turns on and off correctly and sometimes does not. I see articles on how great the power management is going to be on Android N+1 but I think the people who write them run iOS because if they ran Android they'd be telling google to make the power button work right first.
reply
coldpie
1 minute ago
It's an amazing piece of braindead UI that holding down the power button for ~5 seconds on an Android phone triggers a reboot, even on a locked screen. Apparently no one at Google carries items other than a phone in their pockets.
reply
mmastrac
7 minutes ago
Is this a similar issue that seems to be plaguing iPhones as well? Is this bad charge controllers or bad batteries?
reply
