Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Some Google Pixel devices shutting down at 30% battery (androidauthority.com)
10 points by sergiotapia 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Android on Google devices is a joke. I have a new Nexus 7 that sometimes turns on and off correctly and sometimes does not. I see articles on how great the power management is going to be on Android N+1 but I think the people who write them run iOS because if they ran Android they'd be telling google to make the power button work right first.

reply


It's an amazing piece of braindead UI that holding down the power button for ~5 seconds on an Android phone triggers a reboot, even on a locked screen. Apparently no one at Google carries items other than a phone in their pockets.

reply


Is this a similar issue that seems to be plaguing iPhones as well? Is this bad charge controllers or bad batteries?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: