Unorthodox Hiring: Startup Needs a Developer Partner

Hi HN community! I'm in a little bit of a pickle... or maybe an opportunity juncture, and I'm hoping the interwebs community via Hacker News may be able to give me some ideas. I'm at a semi-dead end job working hours I hate and working on projects I'm not passionate about (I work as a Purchasing & Logistics Engineer at a multi-disciplinary Engineering and Construction Management firm). A little over 6 months ago two of my co-workers and I started meeting at lunch as kind of a think tank to stir our respective creative juices - all of us work in finance/purchasing but one of us has a background in marketing and graphic design/front-end development, another one of us has killer internal sales and people skills, while my background is in organizational management and operations. Long story short, from our meetings we discovered an incredible nugget of possibility in a need in the event industry and we've been hard at work leveraging contacts in that industry to see if our idea is viable and even a real need. It is. WE'RE READY TO START BACKEND DEVELOPMENT. Here's the catch, we can't hire anyone. But we're really wanting a fourth partner to buy into the vision and be excited about solving complex problems with us by leading the charge in developing our idea. What are some ways we can even begin meeting with developers to see if someone would be interested? Hoping we can toss around some ideas! Thanks! - Bryan