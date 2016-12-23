Hacker News
ML Competition: Predict the spread of dengue fever
4 points
by
pjbull
17 minutes ago
pjbull
13 minutes ago
Also, here's the getting started blog post with an introduction to working with the available Dengue data:
http://blog.drivendata.org/2016/12/23/dengue-benchmark/
