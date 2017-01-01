Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A collection of ReactVR experiments (github.com)
20 points by nik-graf 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I can see a bright future for JavaScript

Especially for React. The decision to decouple the component layer from the rendering layer makes it amazingly easy to create new renderers!

I reckon in 2017 we'll see both React and JavaScript a lot more places than before.

