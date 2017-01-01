Hacker News
A collection of ReactVR experiments
20 points
by
nik-graf
2 hours ago
FezVrasta
2 hours ago
I can see a bright future for JavaScript
mxstbr
1 hour ago
Especially for React. The decision to decouple the component layer from the rendering layer makes it amazingly easy to create new renderers!
I reckon in 2017 we'll see both React and JavaScript a lot more places than before.
