It’s a-me: How Super Mario became a global cultural icon
economist.com
24 points
by
brandur
1 hour ago
hide
past
web
7 comments
favorite
faragon
36 minutes ago
Super Mario games are way better than what they look at first glance, in my opinion. E.g. even the 16-bit SNES Super Mario World, with its modest looking by its time, has a huge amount of work below everything: the games are so good because there is way more than the first impression. Perfect game play, lots of secrets, pretty amount of freedom, etc. make you enjoy and love them over time. Pure genius, pretending being just simple video games.
cpach
22 minutes ago
I totally agree regarding SMW, IMHO it’s one of the best video games of all time.
hiepph
15 minutes ago
Yep, plus the background music :)
franze
13 minutes ago
Sadly there was a real-actors saturday morning TV super mario show in the early 90ies which forever spoiled the character for me. (Even worse then the blockbuster movie). The games are the best there is, but he never became cool - in my humble opinion.
lostgame
3 minutes ago
That was Sonic's job. But look what happened to
him
in the long term.
Maybe better not to be cool?
Waterluvian
36 minutes ago
There's a Mario 602 star race all day today on Twitch. Unfortunately I can't find the link on my phone but it should be easily discoverable.
kellet
58 minutes ago
Yip, yap, ya-hoo!
