Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Build your own hackable automated cat feeder for $20 (nachonachoman.svbtle.com)
35 points by pweissbrod 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





Friends don't let friends use Arduinos. Please use a Wemos D1 Mini, which costs $3, has WiFi, runs your Arduino code almost unmodified, and is amazing.

reply


Thanks! I had no idea about this. Will use it in the future

reply


Also has an NTP library that's simple to use so you won't need a ridiculous 1960's mechanical wall timer to time your modern micro board.

reply


That it's sold on AliExpress is also amazing.

reply


Cats will get cat acne if you don't clean their food dish... or force them to eat off of the floor.

reply


What is the code trying to do?

Sweep left (food starts falling), wait on average 90 sec (food gone?), sweep right, wait 85ms.

Then does it stop, or repeat the loop (until the outlet timer turns it off)?

reply


It repeats the loop from the top

reply


I would love to build more devices but the thought of installation always bothers me. I always hate having to hang things on a wall. It requires either finding a stud that is close by or using a crappy dry wall screw or molly screw.

I'm particularly unlucky because I live in an ancient house so studs are never ever close by and all the walls are plaster so that means 1 inch hole with a molly screw (with chips of plaster and dust and follow up vacuum job... god forbid you ever take the thing down because now you have to patch the hole back up).

There has to be better solutions to attach things to the wall (and yeah I have done the whole velcro command strip thing as well).

reply


You don't expand on the problems you had with the strips, but that's my go-to option and except for the occasional loss of paint on removal, they work fine. Have you tried the non-velco versions? They might be more appropriate for your needs.

reply


The humidity seems to be the killer to the strips. They work for a while and then eventually fail.

reply


Is foraging actually natural? Don't cats kill their meal, leaving it all in the same place?

Sounds more like an excuse I'd give my wife for why I solved the tampering problem by introducing a mess problem.

reply


Actually making cats employ more hand/eye coordination to get their food is considered a healthier alternative to just laying it in a bowl. For example: https://www.google.com/search?q=cat+challenge+bowl&ie=utf-8&...

reply


OP here. As my friends have pointed out this wont work so well if you have a dog :(

reply


Well, it won't work with cats either, it will take anything between one nanosecond and 15 seconds to rip open the thingy after having taken it out of the wall (high as you might hang it). Compare with this recent post (the OP there maybe overdid it a tad bit, still...):

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13230904

reply


I went through a similar process in 2003 with two cats that begged incessantly for food. I had to bolt the feeders (of different manufacture and style) down to a sheet of melamine and add thin metal shielding at the front to prevent the cats from reaching up the chute to the auger, but IMO Furiosa's feeder is grossly over-engineered due to leaping from various half-baked initial anchoring attempts directly to a doomsday device. In any case, our collected experiences suggest that cat feeder manufacturers do not adequately field test their devices.

reply


Yep, or maybe we have smarter or more persistent cats.

Anecdotally, once I had two cats that I "trained" to use a catdoor I had just installed.

Cat #1 learned to use it in like three times I guided him thought the thingy. Cat #2 simply couldn't grasp the idea and after like 100 attempts I gave up.

Later I heard "boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, tlatlac!", cat #2 never learned to use the catdoor "properly", or maybe he had some vision defect, cannot really say, but he got that it was a way in so it simply went head in on the whole door (from left to right in 15 cm steps) until he got through the cat door.

One way or the other, he got in.

reply


Interesting enough my most troublesome tigers are curiously scared of heights. They dont jump very high so it is not a problem for my household. I do appreciate many cats will have more ninja skills than mine in which case it may indeed cost more than $20 to secure your tiger food

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: