Anonymous donor donates $500k to FreeBSD Foundation (freebsdfoundation.org)
2 points by tachion 12 minutes ago





So, they/she/he did his job, but have you? ;) FreeBSD needs your support[0], every donor counts, no matter what's the amount you can spare!

[0] https://www.freebsdfoundation.org/donate/

