Anonymous donor donates $500k to FreeBSD Foundation
tachion
8 minutes ago
So, they/she/he did his job, but have you? ;) FreeBSD needs your support[0], every donor counts, no matter what's the amount you can spare!
[0]
https://www.freebsdfoundation.org/donate/
