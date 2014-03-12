Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Systems Past: software innovations we actually use (2014) (davidad.github.io)
30 points by ingve 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





It's not easy to make such a comprehensive list over such a broad category, so cheers to the author for trying. I think it's a good list, but to challenge myself, I tried to think of some things that he missed.

1. Encryption 2. Compression

These might fit into another broad category like OS or Networking, but they are both distinct from those I believe.

reply


If you read the footnotes he states that he was tempted to include those, but then there would be problematic to separate what algorithms would fit his text, so he decided against including any.

reply


How many of these still have substantial unrealised potential?

Thinking back through various organisational Wikis I've encountered over the years, hypermedia certainly seems to have some way to go...

reply


The only 3 real-life innovations we actually use:

- Vehicles. Invented in Mesopotamia about 7,500 years ago.

- Buildings. Invented by Neanderthalers about 44,000 years ago.

- Tools. Invented by early humans some 2,500,000 years ago.

I'm mostly kidding - but I do think the 'innovations' listed in the article are rather broad.

reply


Discussed at the time: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7402571.

reply


As Clubber said, I'd add a few things to a list that should be absolutely there.

- I'm not sure why he left out machine learning, deep learning and other AI concepts

- The GUI (from Xerox)

reply


So many amazing ideas were produced in 1955 & 1956.

reply


All programming languages were derived from Fortran? Really?

reply


> Note: This is a position piece, not a technical article.

Clearly..

reply


69: porn

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: