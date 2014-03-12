1. Encryption
2. Compression
These might fit into another broad category like OS or Networking, but they are both distinct from those I believe.
Thinking back through various organisational Wikis I've encountered over the years, hypermedia certainly seems to have some way to go...
- Vehicles. Invented in Mesopotamia about 7,500 years ago.
- Buildings. Invented by Neanderthalers about 44,000 years ago.
- Tools. Invented by early humans some 2,500,000 years ago.
I'm mostly kidding - but I do think the 'innovations' listed in the article are rather broad.
- I'm not sure why he left out machine learning, deep learning and other AI concepts
- The GUI (from Xerox)
Clearly..
