"A team of researchers looked at the structure of neuron fibers in white matter in 22 beginning Mandarin students. Those who had more spatially aligned fibers in their right hemisphere had higher test scores after four weeks of classes, the scientists found."
The terrible conclusion:
"What language aptitude really is and how it manifests in the brain are complex questions, touching on the nature of attention and even consciousness."
Anecdotally, I was raised in a non-religious home, in a community that remains to this day very religious. Other kids had the correctness of the Bible hammered into their heads and struggled to accept language that contradicted it. Granted this is through the lens of time, but I vividly remember one kid reacting very strongly to a comic book, as if it's very existence meant reality itself was about to implode.
On the other hand, I was exposed to multiple STEM topics early and had it explained that experimentation leading to discovery are the way.
I'm not saying religious thinkers are idiots. I've met religious folks that are wicked smart in STEM topics. But in my experience, they too were still encouraged to question, not just accept it, and largely raised under the modern Church acceptance of evolution and the like.
Where I'm going is the restricted access to varied language early on impacts this? It seems to fit too with rural areas, small villages, heavily favoring a local slang and "way". Reducing access to alternate "language" (it may still be English, but language of a very narrow scope)?
Does anyone know if this is a researched topic?
