"groups of people supremely competent in certain relevant disciplines — investigators, activists, lawyers, lobbyists, policy experts, political strategists, journalists, and publicists — who could combine their efforts and advocate effectively for any issue, big or small",
he was showing his desire for the same kind of power Bertrand Russell was discussing in the later quote:
"Since power over human beings is shown in making them do what they would rather not do, the man who is actuated by love of power is more apt to inflict pain than to permit pleasure."
This is just an early stage of common elite pathology. Aaron was a good kid. They all start out as good kids.
I'm inclined to agree with everything up to and including this.
> They all start out as good kids.
...but I would disagree with this point in particular. Not all.
Most of the information that Aaron was 'freeing' cost lots of money in research and development.
A true hero would create an organization that spent their own money on research and development and then give out the results for free. This takes real sacrifice.
Most of the people that propose that everything needs to be free are talking about the hard work of other people and freeing it against their will.
This is not my definition of a hero or even someone we should admire.
Did he "free" any industry research?
JSTOR wasn't the organization doing the research and development. Various universities and academics, all tax-advantaged and often government-funded, were doing that research. And JSTOR charges them, not giving them a platform for free.
JSTOR itself does add value--it's a platform to publish, and presumably offers editing etc. But Aaron wasn't freeing any of the code that runs JSTOR, just the content it held. Compare it to the free ArXiv, which plays a similar role to JSTOR.
